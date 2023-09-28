Slenergy Shines with Carbon Emissions Reduction Efforts

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, is dedicated to fulfilling its social responsibilities through substantial carbon emission reduction initiatives. The company has diligently implemented diverse measures to establish a zero-carbon industrial park and has obtained certification for its Environmental Management System in accordance with the ISO 14001:2015 standard.

Solar Stations in the Zero-Carbon Park of Slenergy

In today's worldwide landscape, the escalating severity of climate change necessitates decisive actions to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. The Paris Agreement, a global call to action, outlines the need to reduce emissions by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and attain net-zero emissions by 2050.

In this context, Slenergy strives to balance its carbon footprint. This very mission has been embodied in its zero-carbon park design. Under this visionary framework, Slenergy has achieved complete self-sufficiency in electricity generation through its solar stations atop the factories, and 7536.02 tons of carbon emissions are expected to be reduced with these solar stations over the next 25 years.

Besides the solar installations, Slenergy has adopted a water-cooling system during the burn-in test. The great amount of excess heat generated in this process is recycled and primarily used to provide hot water for its dormitories and maintain workshop temperatures during the winter months.

Furthermore, Slenergy employs advanced systems to actively combat emissions. Harmful gases discharged during the conformal coating process are efficiently captured and removed directly from production lines. Advanced rooftop air purification systems ensure emissions meet stringent environmental standards.

As a visionary leader in the new energy industry, Slenergy's core value lies in the introduction of precision manufacturing standards and innovative technologies into its operations. These advancements have been translated into the integration of automatic production lines in its smart factory, boasting a remarkable yield rate exceeding 99%. This efficiency has played a pivotal role in waste reduction, a critical component of carbon emission mitigation.

Committed to creating a more sustainable new energy industry, Slenergy has achieved remarkable results in European countries, with a strong focus on Germany. The company is set to take its mission even further by hosting a new product launch event in Milan this October. The event aims to make its iShare-Home one-stop residential energy solution accessible to a broader audience, thereby promoting energy independence and nurturing a sustainable future for all.

