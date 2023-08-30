Slenergy Strengthens its Local Presence in Europe

News provided by

SLENERGY

30 Aug, 2023, 06:06 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enthusiastic feedback flooded in from local partners during Slenergy's recent Partner Training & Guidance Tour in Germany, affirming the distinct advantages of the company's iShare-Home system: "Slenergy's one-stop solution greatly alleviates stock capital concerns, accelerating the circulation." "Slenergy's system supply chain eliminates the need to manage multiple suppliers for different system parts." "Slenergy's marketing support helps to boost our sales significantly." "Slenergy's one-stop concept is the ultimate fix for current installation challenges, a rarity in the industry!"

Continue Reading
Slenergy’s 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫
Slenergy’s 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫

Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, is cementing its local presence in Europe, particularly in Germany, through diverse channels like installation training tours and one-stop salons. The company introduced its groundbreaking iShare-Home one-stop residential solar energy solution in Munich this May, with over 1000 kits sold across the continent in just three months.

During the recent and successful month-long Partner Training & Guidance Tour in Germany, Slenergy's engineers traversed cities like Salzwedel, Leipzig and Hamburg, delivering specialized training sessions tailored for prioritized channel partners. These courses offered a comprehensive insight into the iShare-Home solution, along with detailed on-site installation training and guidance.

Meticulously customized to meet clients' demands, the courses ensured flawless installations. Beyond collecting positive feedback on its one-stop solution, the tour enabled engineers to receive first-hand constructive suggestions. For example, a partner in Delitzsch appreciated the convenient organization of accessories within a single box but proposed a refinement. In response, Slenergy's Product Director promptly adjusted the packing design for the next shipment, aligning with the company's commitment to perfection in every detail.

Recognizing the importance of a robust local presence, Slenergy has invested significantly in comprehensive local support for pre-sales, sales, after-sales, and product service. A one-stop salon for clients was organized at the Radisson Blu Hotel Frankfurt on August 29, offering insights into the company and the iShare-Home system.

With its promising sales trajectory in Germany, Slenergy strives for excellence across Europe. The expansion into Italy, Spain and the Netherlands is planned for the next month. An official launch event is scheduled in Milan, Italy, this October.

As a visionary player in the new energy industry, Slenergy aims to upgrade the sector with precision manufacturing standards and innovative technologies. The company actively broadens its market reach, making green energy benefits accessible to a wider audience, fostering energy independence and cultivating a sustainable future for all.

SOURCE SLENERGY

Also from this source

Slenergy prospère sur le marché allemand du solaire avec la solution plug-and-play iShare-Home Mini

Slenergy floriert auf dem deutschen Solarmarkt mit Plug-and-Play iShare-Home Mini-Lösung

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.