SLG Group breaks ground on AED 200 million integrated hub at Dubai Industrial City to chart global expansion

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Line Gate Group (SLG Group) has started construction on its AED 200 million integrated hub at Dubai Industrial City, the Middle East's leading manufacturing and logistics hub that is one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 vibrant business districts across Dubai.

The manufacturing, warehouse, and corporate office facility spanning 1.37 million sq.ft. will open next year, Dubai Industrial City announced on the sidelines of SIAL Paris 2024, the globally renowned food exhibition held on 19-23 October at Paris Nord Villepinte, France.

Dubai Industrial City stand at the SIAL Paris 2024 edition

SLG Group, the food and beverage (F&B) heavyweight behind the Lancy, Gardo, Silva, Sama, and Zain brand names, will have an annual production capacity of 90,000 tonnes of milk powder and 10,000 tonnes of butter at the new facility, which will further enhance the manufacturer's line of milk, whey, and specialty products, such as fruit and vegetable-based seasonings.

"Food security is a cornerstone of economic prosperity, and sustainable F&B value chains are essential to embed resilience in the global future," said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. "Advanced manufacturing is an essential pillar to achieve this vision, and our ecosystem has been purpose-built to nurture this growth.

"Customers like SLG Group embody Dubai Industrial City's direct contribution to the UAE's food security agenda and our commitment to driving economic excellence through collaborative innovation in the manufacturing sector. We welcome such partnerships to collaboratively realise the vision for a global food-secure future in line with the goals of Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'."

Upon operational commencement, the new hub will serve customers including bakeries, restaurants, ice cream manufacturers, hotels, and caterers across the GCC, African, and Southeast Asian markets.

SLG Group's facility will be equipped with fully automated machinery and equipment to assure operational and quality excellence, and is expected to create 300 new jobs. The company will leverage Dubai Industrial City's strategic location close to vital transport networks, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, an Etihad Rail freight terminal, and key regional roadways to ensure seamless connectivity for its planned market expansion.

Dubai Industrial City is home to more than 1,000 local, regional, and international customers and 300 operational factories that enhance the 'Made in UAE' brandmark across the world, including industry leaders such as A.P. Moeller-Maersk, Patchi, and Al Barakah Dates.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538427/TECOM_Group_SIAL_Paris.jpg

SOURCE Gulf Hill & Knowlton