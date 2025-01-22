Suja Life Reinvigorates 1980s Cult-Classic Soda Brand, Now Made Better

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice, the real soda made with real benefits, is rolling out across retail shelves nationwide. The nostalgic and boldly carbonated healthy sodas, including Orange, Lemon Lime, Classic Cola and Grapefruit Spritz are now available at select Costco, Albertson's, and select HEB locations across the country. Exclusive launches include Strawberry at select Target locations and Grape at all Albertson's divisions. Expanded distribution for other Slice flavors including, Classic Cola and Ginger Ale, are anticipated in Q2 and Q3 of 2025.

Slice Launches in Select Retailers Nationwide Ushering in a New Era of Healthy Soda

Originally established in 1984, Slice is a beloved beverage icon synonymous with childhood nostalgia and ready for a new beginning. The brand was acquired by the leading functional wellness platform, Suja Life (parent company of Suja Organic and Vive Organic), in May 2024. While it tastes like the delicious flavors and bubbles of the original version, Slice Healthy now has real ingredients, only 5grams of sugar (or less), no high fructose corn syrup and features a Gutsy Blend™ of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Slice is everything you loved about the soda as a kid, now with grown-up benefits.

"We're thrilled to usher in a new era for Slice, bringing this beloved brand back with a modern and exciting twist," said Maria Stipp, CEO of Suja Life. "Our mission at Suja Life is to revolutionize America's health through what we drink. While we know not everyone is reaching for a wellness shot, soda is a staple in nearly every American's refrigerator. By transforming this everyday beverage into a leveled-up version with benefits, we're making a significant impact on the health and well-being of our consumers."

Many people are looking to cut down on sugar and harmful ingredients. A recent study found that the global functional drinks market is forecasted to nearly double to $437.48 billion by 2034. Coupled with the resurgence of 80s and 90s nostalgia and a demand from millennial consumers for the retro foods and beverages they grew up with, Slice is poised for a huge comeback. The brand's core flavors, including Orange, Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Classic Cola and Grapefruit Spritz were preferred among healthy soda shoppers in a blind taste test. Packed with innovative functional benefits, Slice brings soda drinkers a moment of joy that takes them back to carefree days.

Slice is going to Keep it Real™ as each can contains only five grams or less of sugar and no high fructose corn syrup - sweetened naturally with real fruit juice, organic stevia, and organic cane sugar. With Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher ingredients, Slice is as good for your body as it is for your taste buds.

Slice retails for an MSRP of $2.49 per 12-ounce can. The sodas are available at major retailers, as well as online at www.slicesoda.com. For more information on Slice, please visit www.slicesoda.com.

About Slice

Slice Soda is the real soda made with real benefits. Established in 1984, Slice has evolved into a healthier soda option in 2025, offering a leveled-up version of the boldly carbonated, full-flavored soda you loved as a kid. Slice is good for your gut and your taste buds, crafted with Slice Gutsy Blend™ – a unique formula featuring prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to provide well-rounded digestive support. Packed with prebiotics to feed good bacteria in your gut, probiotics to boost healthy microbes, and postbiotics to strengthen gut health, Slice offers a refreshing burst of classic soda flavors with every sip. Each can contains only 5 grams (or less) of natural sugar and no high fructose corn syrup, sweetened naturally with real fruit juice, organic stevia, and organic cane sugar. Keep it real—enjoy that ultra-bubbly, mouthwatering flavor, knowing it's good for your gut and undeniably classic. For more information on Slice and where to purchase it, please visit www.slicesoda.com.

About Suja Life

Suja Life is the leading, vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of plant-based, better-for-you cold-pressed juices and related beverages committed to delivering function, nutrition and superior taste to a diverse, national consumer base. Formed in 2022, the parent company holds Suja Organic and Vive Organic, the leading beverage brands harnessing the power of organic, non-GMO, and plant-based ingredients to provide functional products loaded with vital nutrients. In partnership with Paine Schwartz Partners, Suja Life was founded to merge years of CPG industry expertise and propel brands that encompass a shared mission to craft products held to the highest standards of quality and wellness. Today, Suja Life leads the nation in organic and cold-pressed juices and shots, with a growing portfolio of brands. For more information, please visit www.sujalife.com.

