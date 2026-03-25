Slime Licker® Season…Every Season!

Following the viral Slime Licker movement on social media platforms, specifically TikTok, these new items feed the needs of the growing Gen Z consumer base. According to the State of Treating report from the National Confectioner's Association, nearly 48% of Gen Z consumers found new items through TikTok. While discovery is happening on social media, consumers continue to over-index in-store purchases. Similarly, seasonal sales disproportionately happen in stores opposed to online, making a unique seasonal product range a requirement for retailers.

Easter Slime Lickers

This Easter, a bold twist on a fan-favorite treat is making waves. The iconic Slime Lickers have returned in festive, eye-catching packaging, ready to bring a punch of sour excitement to every basket. Bursting with tangy flavor, these seasonal goodies come in Green Apple and Black Cherry, making the two of them a perfect option for Easter.

Already gaining momentum on store shelves ahead of the April 5th holiday, they've become a standout pick for shoppers looking to surprise someone special. Playful, flavorful, and just a little mischievous, Easter Slime Lickers add a zesty kick to the season—an unforgettable treat for "some-bunny" who loves all things sour.

4th of July Slime Lickers

The Slime Licker brand is celebrating in bold, patriotic style with its limited-edition 4th of July Slime Lickers; a festive twist on the internet's favorite candy. Dressed in red, white, and blue for the nation's 250th birthday, this launch features fan-favorite flavors Blue Raspberry and Strawberry, plus a mystery flavor that invites customers to guess and adds an interactive edge.

Designed for summer sales momentum, the release builds on the brand's massive success with over 11 million units sold in 2025. These limited-edition treats are set to draw eager fans looking to grab them before they're gone.

Christmas Slime Lickers

Holiday gifting gets a tangy upgrade with the arrival of Christmas Slime Lickers. Dressed in festive, limited-edition packaging, this seasonal release brings a fun and flavorful surprise to stockings, gift bags, and under-the-tree moments.

Creating a sensory sour experience for the consumer, these treats come in three crowd-pleasing flavors: Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Strawberry. With their playful appeal and bold taste, Christmas Slime Lickers are set to spark excitement and sweeten celebrations for candy lovers everywhere.

About Candy Dynamics

Candy Dynamics, formerly known as Family Sweets, founded the Toxic Waste® brand in 2001. Its flagship product, Toxic Waste® Hazardously Sour Candy® answers the call for an extremely sour product that remains sour the whole way through. Its one-of-a-kind double-action sour hard candy treat has become a hit with candy lovers of all ages worldwide. The brand experienced a colossal boost with the virality of Slime Licker® on social media – garnering over 360 million views on the hashtag. The Toxic Waste appeal has spread worldwide with major markets in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, Middle East and Australia. This international success has propelled the brand into a wide range of products including Sour Smog Balls®, Nuclear Fusion®, Atomz® and many others from the Slime Licker® brand!

SOURCE Candy Dynamics