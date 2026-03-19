Toxic Waste® Hazardously Sour Candy®: Off to the Races Again!

"I feel very lucky to represent Toxic Waste Candy – not just because I love sour candy – but because of the relationship with their company, employees and fans that have grown from this partnership," says Poole. Known as the candy man on and off the track, Brennan Poole's personal connection with the brand has further solidified the strength of the partnership.

Hitting the track in the Toxic Waste colors most recently, Poole showed the power of sour at the GOVX 200 in Phoenix on March 7th. He follows up this initial race with two other race sponsorships:

Focused Health 302 in Las Vegas, NV (October 3, 2026) NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Playoff Race in Martinsville, VA (October 31, 2026)

Perfectly positioned ahead of Halloween, these races promise intensely competitive runs – similar to the intense sourness of Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy. On and off track, Brennan Poole demonstrates that candy is not just something you consume, but rather a powerful experience that is meant to be shared.

About Candy Dynamics

Candy Dynamics Inc, previously known as Family Sweets, founded the Toxic Waste® brand in 2001. Its flagship product, Toxic Waste® Hazardously Sour Candy® answers the call for an extremely sour product that remains sour the whole way through. Its one-of-a-kind double-action sour hard candy treat has become a hit with candy lovers of all ages worldwide. The brand experienced a colossal boost with the virality of Slime Licker® on social media – garnering over 365 million views on the hashtag. The Toxic Waste appeal has spread worldwide with major markets in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, Middle East and Australia. This international success has propelled the brand into a wide range of products including Sour Smog Balls®, Nuclear Fusion®, Atomz® and many others from the Slime Licker® brand!

About Brennan Poole

Brennan Poole, a native of The Woodlands, TX, is a veteran of over 150 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He's racked up 1 pole, 10 top-5 finishes and 39 top-10 finishes. He qualified for the first two Xfinity Series Playoffs in 2016 and 2017 with a career best 6thplace in drivers' points standings. Known as "The Bull" and as a fan-favorite, Poole finished 16th in his debut Daytona 500. In 2025, Poole returns to Alpha Prime Racing for the 2nd straight season - after punching above his weight in 2024 by finishing 16th in driver points, a season-best result for Alpha Prime Racing. Brennan in the #44 Chevy kicks off the 2026 season standing 14th in current standings.

SOURCE Candy Dynamics