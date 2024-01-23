Sling Freestream Launches FAST Service Industry FIRST: Free Cloud DVR

10 hours available for anyone with a Sling Freestream login

Sling Freestream continues to grow, adding more than 500 FAST channels since February 2023 launch

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV announced today, a first-of-its-kind, free DVR service to its growing free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, Sling Freestream. Users now have access to 10 hours of free DVR storage, an industry first for FAST services. All new users who create a free account on Sling Freestream will receive DVR storage immediately. No credit card required, ever. The new feature will be fully rolled out to all existing Freestream users within the next several months.

Sling Freestream has grown to more than 500 channels since its launch in February 2023. It is an industry-leading service for free sports television, featuring customer favorites like ESPN On Demand, Comedy Central, LiveNOW, Architectural Digest, and more news and entertainment options. Users can now DVR top shows like The Walking Dead, Love After Lockup, South Park and more. In addition, Freestream also provides 110 international channels in more than 15 languages — making it the largest and only foreign language FAST service in the United States.

"We are giving our customers exactly what they are asking for. The new DVR feature for Sling Freestream is going to give subscribers even more choice and access. They can watch their favorite programming on their terms, when it works for them," said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, DISH Video Services. "Our goal is to continue to lead the industry with innovative ways to provide more in the FAST space, making sure our customers have access to a premium experience as well as an unparalleled amount of free live sports, news and entertainment."

Sling Freestream is available to anyone, with or without a SLING account, through all SLING apps on your favorite devices. Setting up a free Sling Freestream account never requires a subscription, but enables customers to add programs to their watchlist and save their favorite channels. SLING will continue to improve the Freestream service through 2024 — including adding more unique user features and more domestic and international sports, entertainment and news channels and On Demand content.

"We are going to continue to look at ways to make the Sling Freestream user experience even better throughout 2024," Schanman added. "Just because a streaming service is free doesn't mean users shouldn't have access to the features a paid service provides."

Adding to its complete entertainment experience, Sling Freestream users have the ability to effortlessly subscribe to more than 50 standalone streaming services (AMC+, discovery+, MGM+, SHOWTIME, etc.) and/or add a SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue base service.

In addition to free content, on Sling Freestream users can also explore paid SLING TV options. Packages for SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue continue to offer unbeatable value for top channels such as A&E, AMC, Bravo, CNN, ESPN, NFL Network, TBS, TLC, TNT, USA, and more. SLING stands apart in offering consumers the flexibility to choose the service that fits their needs, rather than settling for a costly bundle. SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue are the best value in live TV, delivering top networks and the most popular content starting at an unmatched $40 per month.

Visit here to access Sling Freestream and learn more.

