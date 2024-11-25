Slope and LabConnect Unveil Groundbreaking Bidirectional API Integration for Clinical Trials

First-of-its-kind API integration revolutionizes biospecimen lifecycle management and data integrity

RICHMOND, Va. and JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope, the global leader in biospecimen lifecycle software, data, and services for the life sciences industry, and LabConnect, a premier provider of Central Laboratory Services, FSP and Scientific Consulting, and Data Integration and Transformation Services, today announced the launch of their revolutionary bidirectional API integration, marking a historic first in the clinical trial industry.

Slope and LabConnect unveil industry's first bidirectional API integration for biospecimen lifecycle management.

This enhanced integration builds upon the existing collaboration between Slope and LabConnect, offering a more comprehensive and seamless connection between Slope's Biospecimen360™ platform and LabConnect's Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

The advanced integration goes far beyond traditional e-requisition solutions, enabling real-time, bidirectional data exchange. It encompasses all sample and subject metadata, as well as comprehensive kit and bulk supply inventory control from lab to site, at the site, and data-driven kit reordering back to LabConnect. This evolution represents a significant leap forward in biospecimen lifecycle management, addressing critical gaps in clinical trials and ensuring unprecedented levels of data integrity.

Key features of this groundbreaking integration include:

Elimination of common accessioning errors associated with paper-based requisitions

Removal of data discrepancies caused by duplicative data entry

Eradication of data entry delays typically seen with lab-specific portal e-requisitions

Complete control over kit inventory, sample metadata, and shipping processes

"This enhanced integration marks a significant advancement in biospecimen management," said Rust Felix, CEO of Slope. "As part of our vendor-agnostic approach, Slope is committed to building an integrated lab ecosystem, with LabConnect as a key partner. This transformation sets a new standard for real-time data exchange in clinical trials, revolutionizing how the industry manages sample data and inventory."

The Slope-LabConnect integration addresses a critical gap in clinical trials: ensuring the integrity of the sample itself. By providing real-time, error-free data exchange and inventory control, this solution significantly enhances the reliability of assay results.

Wes Wheeler, CEO of LabConnect, added, "The integrity of assay results begins with the integrity of the sample. Our integration with Slope ensures that every step of the biospecimen lifecycle is monitored, controlled, and documented with unparalleled accuracy. This level of data integrity has never before been achieved in our industry."

The integration is now available to mutual clients of Slope and LabConnect, offering a unique opportunity to streamline operations, reduce errors, and accelerate research timelines.

About Slope

Slope is a global provider of biospecimen lifecycle software, data, and services for clinical trials. With a focus on tech-enabling the full biospecimen lifecycle, Slope offers expertise that empowers sponsors to make informed decisions using high-quality, real-time sample data. Slope has supported thousands of the most complex, sample-intensive trials worldwide and has been adopted by nearly 80% of NCI-designated cancer centers. For more information, visit slopeclinical.com.

About LabConnect

LabConnect is the leading provider of Central Laboratory Services, FSP and Scientific Consulting, and Data Integration and Transformation Services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases. LabConnect's unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, easy access to major and emerging markets, and extensive specialized testing expertise means that drug development companies can rely on one provider for all their central laboratory service needs. Learn more at labconnect.com and follow on LinkedIn.

