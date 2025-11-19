Slovakia Invites Visitors to the Stunning Tatra Ice Dome in the High Tatras

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tatra Ice Dome and the winter season in the High Tatras have been officially opened, inviting visitors to discover Slovakia's beautiful mountains during the winter holidays. One of the country's most iconic seasonal attractions, once again welcomes guests with a dazzling display of craftsmanship, light and frozen architecture.

The theme of the 13th edition of this exceptional project is the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome – regarded as the "mother and head" of all churches in the capital of Italy and of the entire world. Its unveiling in an icy form symbolically marks the start of the winter season in the Tatras.

The national tourism organization SLOVAKIA TRAVEL highlights that the Tatra Ice Dome is a popular attraction for both domestic and international visitors.

Combined with the natural beauty of the Tatras and attractive skiing opportunities, it creates an ideal destination for a winter holiday.

Visitors can explore the dome until 19th April 2026. The attraction is free of charge. The dome is located on Hrebienok and can be reached either by a short walk or by funicular from Starý Smokovec.

This year's ice structure pays tribute to two popes – Pope Francis, who passed away in 2025, and his successor, Pope Leo XIV. A notable feature is the depiction of portraits of six popes. In addition to the replica of the basilica façade, visitors can admire the Holy Door and the papal throne.

The architectural design of the dome was once again created by sculptor Adam Bakoš, who worked on the structure together with twenty sculptors from Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Germany for 25 days. In total, the installation was built using 225 tonnes of ice and 1,800 ice blocks.

Practical information

Location: Hrebienok, High Tatras

Open until: April 2026 (weather-dependent)

Admission: Free

Access: Funicular from Starý Smokovec, running several times per hour

Opening: Daily, free of charge

Slovakia warmly invites visitors to experience the peaceful beauty of the High Tatras, where nature, culture and winter artistry come together in one extraordinary place.

SLOVAKIA TRAVEL is the national organization for promoting tourism in Slovakia. Its main task is the development of tourism in both the domestic and international markets.

SOURCE SLOVAKIA TRAVEL