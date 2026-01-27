Slow decisions are costing companies millions in lost revenue, new West Monroe research finds

The "Slowness Tax" quietly erodes revenue, momentum, and competitive position for U.S. companies

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slow decision-making is quietly costing U.S. companies millions in lost revenue each year, according to new research released today by West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm. The study, "Speed Wins," is based on responses from more than 1,200 leaders who say that their organizations lose up to 5% of annual revenue simply because decisions and execution move too slowly—a hidden cost deemed the "Slowness Tax."

The findings suggest that even modest delays compound into meaningful financial impact over time. This Slowness Tax shows up through missed market opportunities, stalled initiatives, and slower responses to customer and competitive shifts. While most leaders believe their organizations could move significantly faster, internal friction and decision bottlenecks continue to prevent that potential from translating into results—even with AI adoption.

Top findings from the research include:

The Slowness Tax is a measurable revenue drain. Nearly 3 in 4 leaders (73%) estimate their organizations lose up to 5% of annual revenue due to slow decision-making and delayed execution—costs driven by missed opportunities, stalled initiatives, and lost momentum.

Leadership behavior—not technology—is the biggest contributor to the Slowness Tax. Executives often cite technology or skills gaps as barriers to speed, while managers point to excessive approval layers, unclear decision rights, and risk-averse leadership behaviors that slow progress.

AI productivity gains are absorbed by friction before they scale. While many organizations report that AI helps individuals work faster, far fewer see improvements in enterprise-wide speed—suggesting that process friction and human handoffs consume gains before they reduce the Slowness Tax.

"The pace of business is accelerating, but most operating models haven't kept up," said Bret Greenstein, Chief AI Officer at West Monroe. "Organizations are investing heavily in AI to move faster, but speed doesn't come from technology alone. It comes from removing friction from processes and between people—clarifying decision rights, reducing handoffs, and designing operating models that allow good decisions to turn into action. Without that foundation, AI makes individuals faster—but it doesn't make the organization faster."

The research highlights a growing gap between intent and execution. Nearly all leaders surveyed believe their organizations could move faster internally, yet many report missing key opportunities over the past year because they were unable to act quickly enough. Over time, that hesitation compounds—quietly increasing the Slowness Tax and eroding competitive position, even when strategy and investment priorities are clear.

West Monroe conducted the survey of more than 200 C‑suite executives and 1,000 managers because it sees how much more organizations could achieve if they moved faster. The firm has built a reputation in professional services for being one of the fastest, most results‑oriented consulting partners—often brought in when work needs to move and outcomes matter.

West Monroe clients have worked with the firm to speed up their own processes, such as cutting claims backlogs by 90% and moving from raw data to insights in two weeks. The firm's reputation for execution at speed shows up in how engagements are designed: removing unnecessary approvals, helping AI pilots scale beyond proofs of concept, and enabling teams to work through obstacles rather than around them—to leave organizations working faster than they were before.

The full research report, Speed Wins, explores how decision velocity, leadership behavior, and operating model design shape organizational speed—and what leaders can do to reduce the Slowness Tax and close the gap between potential and performance.

About the Research

West Monroe surveyed 214 C‑suite executives and 1,000 managers at U.S.-based companies with at least $250 million in annual revenue. The survey was fielded in November 2025.

