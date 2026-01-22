West Monroe Earns a Perfect 5-Star Rating on Business Insider's America's Top Management Consulting Firms 2026 List

Inaugural ranking places West Monroe in the top 30% of consulting firms nationwide

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today announced it has been named to Business Insider's America's Top Management Consulting Firms 2026 list, earning a perfect 5-star rating and placing the firm in the top 30% of consulting firms nationwide. The recognition reflects the trust clients place in West Monroe's people and their proven ability to deliver high-quality work and results at speed.

The ranking was developed by Business Insider in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group and is based on extensive research and a nationwide survey of more than 25,000 U.S. professionals with direct experience working with consulting firms. An initial list of more than 15,000 firms was screened and validated. Firms were evaluated on industry expertise, practice-area expertise, and client satisfaction, with additional reputational and integrity screening applied as part of the overall assessment.

West Monroe was recognized among the top 300 consulting firms nationwide from an initial pool of more than 15,000 firms evaluated, reflecting strong performance across industry expertise, practice-area expertise, and client satisfaction. The firm is trusted for the quality of its work, its proven capabilities, and its ability to deliver quickly—and is at the forefront of AI innovation, helping organizations apply AI and technology in practical ways across their business.

That focus on speed and impact is reflected in West Monroe's client results. The firm is rated 12 percentage points higher than the industry average for delivering more value than fees paid, 97% of clients consider West Monroe a strategic advisor, and the firm earned a Net Promoter Score® of 85 in 2025.

"Earning a perfect 5-star rating on this inaugural list by Business Insider is a reflection of the impact our teams deliver every day for our clients," said Gil Mermelstein, CEO of West Monroe. "The trust our clients place in our people is a testament to our deep expertise and culture of collaboration."

West Monroe was also recently featured in Business Insider stories examining how AI is reshaping the consulting industry. In coverage on the pressure facing the Big Four and the growing advantage of more agile, tech-enabled firms, West Monroe was included as a perspective on why midsize consultancies are better positioned to adapt and benefit from these shifts.

West Monroe is consistently recognized as an award-winning consulting firm. Recent recognitions include: Best Place to Work by Built In, Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine, USA Today Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work by Fortune.

A full list of firms recognized can be found on Business Insider's website. To learn more about West Monroe, visit https://www.westmonroe.com/.

