SLS Beverly Hills Named #1 Hotel in the World, #1 in the United States and #1 in Los Angeles by Conde Nast Traveler 2019 Readers' Choice Awards

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "I cannot express how overwhelming the feeling is to be recognized by Conde Nast Readers globally, with SLS Beverly Hills being named the number one hotel in the world . The journey began in 2005 when we bought the property, and continued into early 2009 when we opened and introduced SLS to the world. It is truly remarkable that a decade later, she is getting the recognition she deserves thanks to all the hard work put in by the teams and great partners involved, including Philippe Starck and José Andrés. Due to the early success of SLS Beverly Hills, I was able to build a global hospitality platform that is now the fastest growing luxury lifestyle collection in the world. I and the team want to congratulate all of our General Managers for sbe's successes and accolades received this year."

Alongside this incredible achievement by SLS Beverly Hills, sbe brands proudly earned 5 additional seats on Conde Nast's renowned lists including "Top 25 Resorts in the Atlantic Islands" with SLS Baha Mar (#24), "Top 20 Hotels in Miami" with SLS South Beach (#17) and Shore Club South Beach (#18), "Top 20 Hotels in Los Angeles" with SLS Beverly Hills (#1) and Mondrian Los Angeles (#20), and finally "Top 30 Hotels in New York City" with Mondrian Park Avenue (#22).

The opening of SLS Beverly Hills, sbe's first SLS hotel, designed by award-winning French visionary Philippe Starck, represented not only an unprecedented design vision at the time but was also revolutionary in its food and beverage offering with the creation of The Bazaar by José Andrés, bringing the hotel and Los Angeles an unmatched culinary experience under the same roof, along with a luxurious retail space.

This honorable recognition made by Conde Nast also comes on the heels of SLS Beverly Hills' Spring 2019 acknowledgments by the Michelin Guide, with two of the hotel's restaurants being MICHELIN-starred in the inaugural California Guide – Somni and The Bazaar by José Andrés.

This tremendous recognition comes amidst continued growth across sbe. Since partnering with Accor in October 2018, sbe has signed 26 new global hotels, 45 new global restaurant deals and scheduled 12 hotels and residences opening by 2020.

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

