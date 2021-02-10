SLS Hotel Brand Expands Internationally with Opening of SLS Cancun in Partnership with Related Group

"We look forward to launching this exceptional property in partnership with Related Group and Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe to deliver the unmatched quality and style of the SLS name to one of the world's most luxurious tropical getaways," said Chadi Farhat , sbe's Chief Operating Officer . "The exciting opening of SLS Cancun will establish a new luxury and leisure retreat in yet another world-class destination and guests will enjoy the innovative, experiential, and stylish amenities they have come to expect from the premier SLS portfolio."

"SLS Cancun is the result of organizations at the pinnacle of their respective industries working towards a single collective vision," said Jon Paul Pérez, President of Related Group. "With one of the world's most stunning destinations as its backdrop, SLS Cancun offers world-class design, unmatched lifestyle offerings and bespoke services leagues beyond any of its competitors. The property ushers in a new era for hospitality in the region and we couldn't be any prouder to have been a part of this incredible team." SLS Cancun will open as an evocative, restorative, and experience-driven tropical retreat on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The 45-room property, designed in the sophisticated and elegant Italian style of Piero Lissoni and set against the breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea, will boast a master-planned community focused on recreation and restoration. World-class hotel operator Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe will oversee the property."

"SLS Cancun takes one of the world's great getaways and pushes it to the next level," said Carlos Ancira, Chairman & President at Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe. "No matter whether guests are looking to relax on the white-sand beaches, enjoy the diverse shopping options or something else entirely, SLS Cancun offers something for everyone."

The introduction of the SLS brand to Mexico follows Accor's global expansion of its luxury and premium lifestyle portfolio as part of its recent acquisition of sbe's hotel brands. The property will be part of the ALL Accor Live Limitless Loyalty program, guests will be able to earn and redeem points when staying at the hotel.

Key features and amenities include 250 meters of beachfront, a beach club and marina, an 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, over 100 stores and boutiques, 16 cinemas, and now the unmatched wellness services of SLS Hotels. Ciel Spa's expert specialists will provide unparalleled luxury spa treatments, including endermologie, massages, and anti-aging facials, across its four indoor and outdoor treatment rooms. Guests will also enjoy renowned Chef Jose Icardi's imaginative Argentinian fusion cuisine at Leynia, one of the property's innovative culinary offerings. Guests will have acess to the property's Lincoln house car program which offers Lincoln Navigators for transportation to and from locations in close proximity to the hotel. This marks sbe and Accor's first international partnership with Lincoln, as the brands collaborate on over 10 properties in the US. The General Manager of the hotel is Veronika Dóra Kecskés, who has joined after tenures at luxury properties including the KASA Hotel Collection, Senses Riviera Maya, Nizuc Resort, and Rosewood Mayakoba.

Architect and designer Piero Lissoni said, "This hotel is like a cocktail. We've incorporated a few different ingredients: mixing the local culture together with that of America and Europe. And we've bound the style of the latter to that of Mexico - the light and the presence of art works, antiques and local craftsmanship dialogue with those of other worlds. And I think we've come up with a cocktail that's particularly interesting."

In addition to the features and amenities, SLS Cancun is committed to safety for their guests and staff. Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available to all guests and will be complimentary for those staying three nights or longer.

SLS has delivered an imaginative lifestyle hospitality experience with unmatched glamour, play, and leisure since 2008. Drawing on Philippe Starck's inimitable design and architecture for the brand's first six iconic properties, SLS has continued to establish new luxury destinations that fuse playful glamour with elegant innovation. Seventeen additional SLS locations are planned across North America, South America, and Asia within the next five years.

About sbe

sbe is a leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Established in 2002 by Sam Nazarian, and following the acquisition of the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, Morgans Hotel Group in 2016, sbe has grown into an unparalleled global portfolio of lifestyle destinations. Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, fully acquired sbe's hotel brands in December 2020 after holding a 50% stake in the Company since 2018. With 28 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2021, the company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience – from nightlife, food and beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development. The company's leading hotel and residential brands include SLS, Delano, Mondrian, Hyde, The House of Originals, The Redbury and internationally acclaimed culinary and nightlife concepts including Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna and Bottega di Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis, Hyde, Skybar, Bond, Dandelyan, Blind Spot, Smoke & Mirrors and Privilege. sbe is a registered trademark of sbe Restaurant Group, LLC and is used under license.

About Accor

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. The Group has been acquiring hospitality expertise for more than 50 years, resulting in an unrivalled portfolio of brands, from luxury to economy, supported by one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the world. Beyond accommodation, Accor enables new ways to live, work, and play, by blending food and beverage with nightlife, wellbeing, and co-working. It also offers digital solutions that maximize distribution, optimize hotel operations and enhance the customer experience. Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community via its Planet 21 – Acting Here program and the Accor Solidarity endowment fund, which gives disadvantaged groups access to employment through professional training. Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com, or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Related Group

Established in 1979, the Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed over 100,000 condominiums, rental and commercial units. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio in excess of $40 billion in 40 years.

The Related Group has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. The Related Group has redefined real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally while also sponsoring public art installations that enhance cities' global culture and streetscapes.

TIME Magazine named Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, Jorge Pérez, one of the top 25 most influential Hispanics in the United States.

About U-Calli

For more than 45 years, U-Calli has urbanized and commercialized more than 500,000m2 of projects that provide the best spaces in the Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Corporate and Tourism sectors. With cutting-edge technology, at U-Calli we create residential developments that offer safety, luxury, comfort and style. We always try to respect the environment and we seek to offer a better quality of life.

About Inmobilia

Inmobilia creates communities. As a leading company in their sector, they develop innovative proposals that seamlessly blend with the environment and offer luxury, high quality and sustainable options. In sum, more than 7,800,000 m2 of developments support its expertise and great track record in creating lifestyles and transforming skylines.

Inmobilia has been operating for more than 20 years based on the expert knowledge of the high-end and fast-growing markets where it invests, with clear foresight of the latest real estate trends, and the transformation of the landscape and creation of experiences of a luxurious and exclusive lifestyle.

The company recently placed with great success Development Capital Certificates (CKDs) for up to 6,000 million pesos in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), and has positioned itself as the leader in the premium real estate market. It's behind iconic projects in cities like Mérida, San Luis Potosí, Cancún, Tulum and Belize, among others.

About Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: Hotel)

HOTEL is a leading company in the Mexican hotel industry, dedicated to the aquisition, conversion, development and operation of its own hotels as well as third parties-owned hotels. The Company focuses on the strategic location and quality, of its hotels, a unique management model, strict expenses control and the Krystal®️ brand as well as other international brands. At the end of year 2019, it had more than 3,700 employees and generated revenues of Ps. 2,238 million. For more information, please visit www.gsf-hotels.com

About Piero Lissoni

Lissoni New York is the North American office and interior design practice of architect and designer Piero Lissoni. It is an extension of Lissoni & Partners the Milan-based interdisciplinary studio established in 1986. Throughout the years, Piero Lissoni has built an international reputation for distinctive design anchored in thoughtful exploration with its diverse clients. In 2015, Lissoni New York was created to bring this expertise to interior design and architectural projects throughout North and South America. A rigorous dedication to each design project has led to a reputation for authentic and exceptional design solutions for spaces that occupy unique environments. The practice is committed to a holistic approach to place-making that synthesizes global influences, context, and innovation. Each project is approached as an opportunity for scholarship and innovation and in keeping with the heritage of the Italian Renaissance, every element of the human experience is taken into consideration as the concept evolves.

