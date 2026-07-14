Slumber Launches a Complete Sleep System: Magnesium Glycinate and Upgraded Deep Zzzs Formulas

Three launches, driven by more than 1,200 customer surveys, give Slumber a full, science-backed sleep stack

DENVER, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slumber, maker of Deep Zzzs and Pure Sleep™, today announced three additions to its sleep portfolio: Magnesium Glycinate, a more potent Extra Strength Deep Zzzs, and a new THC-free Deep Zzzs formula, all shaped directly by more than 1,200 customer surveys.

"Our customers told us exactly what they needed," said Tony Schwartz, Head of Consumer Insights at Slumber. "They were already stacking our gummies with other manufacturers' products, so we built what they were reaching for and improved what they already loved."

Slumber's Magnesium Glycinate Slumber's Top-selling Deep Zzzs Lineup

Customers said magnesium glycinate was, by far, the supplement they most often paired with their gummies to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Slumber's new Magnesium Glycinate delivers 350mg of magnesium glycinate plus a 50mg sucrosomial layer for better absorption, void of any aftertaste or stomach discomfort common to other magnesium products. Paired with a gummy, it forms Slumber's most efficacious sleep stack to-date.

Consumer-facing research drove an upgrade to Slumber's flagship formula. In a 500-person study, the original Deep Zzzs improved sleep by 72 minutes a night, and nine in ten participants called it the best sleep aid they'd ever tried, prescription included. Customers asked for more, so Slumber formulated Extra Strength Deep Zzzs, raising CBD to 40mg, CBN to 15mg, and THC to 5mg per serving to further cut nighttime awakenings and extend total sleep.

For customers who want Slumber's efficacy without THC, the brand also launched THC-free Deep Zzzs, combining 40mg broad-spectrum CBD, 25mg CBN, and 250mg of the clinically studied ingredient Maizinol® with TerpaCalm™, Slumber's proprietary calming terpene blend engineered around pathways linked to sleep and relaxation. The formula is clinically studied using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI).

"THC isn't right for everyone, whether by preference or where they live," said Alec Tremaine, Chief Revenue Officer. "This gives us the same formulation rigor for a broader audience, backed by the clinically studied Maizinol®."

All three products are available now at slumbercbn.com and through Slumber's retail partners.

About Slumber

Slumber is a sleep-focused wellness brand known for handmade products produced in small batches in Denver, Colorado, built from direct customer research and third-party sleep studies. Products are formulated in the United States.

Media Contact

Tony Schwartz — (720)783-9221, [email protected]

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. THC-containing products may not be legal in all states; check local laws before purchasing. Not for use by anyone under 21. Keep out of reach of children. Do not drive or operate machinery after use. Consult a physician before use if pregnant, nursing, on medication, or managing a medical condition.

SOURCE Slumber Sleep Inc.