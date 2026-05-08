Small Business Tour with Miami-Dade County Mayor

Financial Literacy Month opportunity to highlight local entrepreneurs

DORAL, Fla., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurial support organization Prospera was selected by Miami-Dade County among local nonprofits to host a Financial Literacy Month small business tour in late April with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The multi-stop tour allowed the mayor's delegation, local small business owners, and Prospera volunteers and staff to engage in meaningful conversations about the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, economic opportunities, and the importance of financial literacy for families, businesses, and communities to thrive.

2026 Financial Literacy Month Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava tour of local Prospera small business clients with volunteers and staff Speed Speed

"As we celebrate Small Business Week, we reflect upon the honor of having been selected by the Mayor's Office to showcase the work that is being done in financial literacy with small businesses in our ecosystem, with the valuable support of our volunteer leaders," said Prospera Regional Vice President Myrna Sonora. "Financial literacy is at the heart of our year-round work with aspiring and experienced entrepreneurs. Solid business structures, early access to capital, and wealth building are all key elements of our guidance to help small businesses last and thrive, to strengthen our families and economy."

The Prospera clients featured in the small business tour with Mayor Levine Cava were Clients' Circle member Dr. Damaris Mafut, owner of FitLife Pediatrics; Yliana Olivo, co-owner of GimFamily Scooter; Natalio Fraioli and Yasmely Hernandez, co-owners of La Crema Food & Grill; and Paola Frewa, owner of ICC Modular Décor.

Additional participants in the small business tour with Mayor Levine Cava were:

Miami-Dade County Senior Advisor for Economic Opportunity Manny Cid

Miami-Dade County Director of Engagement Ibis Valdes

Prospera Governing Board of Directors Chair George Bermudez from Bank of America

Prospera Regional Board Chair Reynaldo Santana from Banesco

About Prospera

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that has specialized since 1991 in providing assistance to entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera facilitated $56.8 million in loans for small business clients, trained more than 17,700 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 17,600 jobs. Prospera currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

Media Contact:

Soledad Jacobson

(786) 329-5830

[email protected]

SOURCE Prospera