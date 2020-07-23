Small teams can thrive (even in lockdown) with new MBTI-based virtual team building

Building the foundation for better teamwork "Teams work smoothly when people understand themselves and one another and trust each other. Even Google's project Aristotle found that trust is the most important factor to successful teams," says Jeff Hayes, President and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company.

"By comparing their preferred approaches to their teammates', MBTIonline Teams improves understanding and trust between team members, for higher self-awareness and stronger connections. And teams work together better."

Team dynamics and team type

Small teams get visualizations, guided prompts and more to help them understand why their unique team functions the way it does. Sherrie Haynie, Director of US Professional Services, explains that "once teams get to the why of their inner workings, they can take actionable steps to utilize strengths and mitigate blind spots. It's like having a visual map and explicit travel directions to higher team performance."

In addition to individual and team personality insights, with MBTIonline Teams each person on the team gets access to a library of self-paced courses. These courses help individuals hone skills in areas critical to high-performing teams:

Motivation

Getting along with others

Stress management

Decision making

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, in education, and everywhere in between. Your success and fulfillment aren't just about what you know, they hinge on your relationships and interactions with others. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations around the world improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. Our powerfully practical solutions are grounded in a deep understanding of how significant social and technological trends affect people and organizations. And with an 80-year background of assessment and psychological expertise, a global network of offices, partners and certified independent consultants in 115 countries, products in 29 languages, and experience working with 88 of the Fortune 100 companies, we're ready to help you succeed.

