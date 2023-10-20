SmallRig Introduces SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit

News provided by

SmallRig

20 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To get the most out of mobile phones, SmallRig has created a quick-release accessory ecosystem that helps you master your mobile filmmaking.

Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro Max Co-Design Edition was co-designed with Brandon Li, a world-renowned filmmaker known for his minimalist travel cinematography style. This new Mobile Video Kit opens up new possibilities for mobile video creativity proving that "Mastery is Within Reach".

Continue Reading
SmallRig Introduces SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro Max Co-Design Edition
SmallRig Introduces SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro Max Co-Design Edition

The precisely built aluminum alloy cage supports MagSafe wireless charging and has multiple Expansion Interfaces – ten 1/4"-20 threaded holes, two cold shoe mounts – offering flexibility to easily customize phones by attaching accessories. 

The compact, durable one-piece design provides easy setup. The "One-Click" locking system ensures the phone is secured, and the silicone pads provide maximum protection. The hollowed design allows full access to phone's buttons.

SmallRig's new Quick Release Ecosystem allows tool-free installation, making attachment/removal of the convertible side-to-top handles even faster! Three locating holes on the body of the cage provide extra versatility to reconfigure the kit ensuring maximum stability and smooth movements. 

The included magnetic Variable Neutral Density filter allows wider apertures and slower shutter speeds, even in bright sunlight, for superior cinematic results. 

In addition to the three lenses on the iPhone 15 Max Pro, the cage lets users attach M-Mount lenses (17mm/37mm threaded lenses and T-series lenses with optional backplates) and magnetic filters (VND, CPL, Star Cross, and ¼ Black Mist) onto their iPhone.

Brandon Li Co-design Edition cage is a work of art! The specialized technique produces a delicate color combination reminiscent of a green oasis in the desert. 

The kit includes the signed cage, two signed side handles (convertible to top handles), a wireless remote controller (up to 10m/32.8 ft range), and a 52mm magnetic VND (1 ~ 5 stops) filter. The cage is available separately.

Price & Availability

- SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro Max Co-Design Edition ID: 4407( RRP Price:USD $139.9)

-SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Cage for iPhone 15 Pro Max Co-Design Edition ID 4473( RRP Price:USD $54.90)

SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit for iPhone 15 Pro Max Co-Design Edition is ideal for videographers and content creators who want to maximize their video production quality. For more details, visit www.smallrig.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253023/SmallRig_Introduces_SmallRig_x_Brandon_Li_Mobile_Video_Kit_iPhone.jpg

SOURCE SmallRig

Also from this source

SmallRig Introduces SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit

SmallRig Introduces SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Kit

To get the most out of mobile phones, SmallRig has created a quick-release accessory ecosystem that helps you master your mobile filmmaking. Mobile...
SmallRig kündigt ein passendes Cage Kit für die Canon PowerShot V10 an

SmallRig kündigt ein passendes Cage Kit für die Canon PowerShot V10 an

Mit Blick auf die ständig wachsenden Bedürfnisse von Vloggern haben SmallRig und Canon ihre allererste strategische Partnerschaft bekannt gegeben und ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.