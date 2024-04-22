SmallRig Unveils Global Call for Entries to Its Public Welfare Image Award at NAB 2024

The SmallRig Awards is the world's first philanthropic imaging award initiated by an imaging scene product brand. The birth of this award means that more and more people realize that images are becoming the mainstream narrative way in the world.

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig, a brand under Shenzhen Leqi Network Technology Co., Ltd., showcased its latest product lineup at this year's annual convention of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) in Las Vegas. Several world-renowned photographers and vloggers were on hand to demonstrate the outcomes of their recent collaborations with SmallRig to show attendees. Concurrently, SmallRig announced the global launch of its SmallRig Award, the first-ever public welfare image award initiated by the brand.

Zhou Yang, Founder and CEO of SmallRig, and a group of co-creators extend an invitation to video content creators worldwide (PRNewsfoto/Smallrig)

SmallRig stands as a pioneering brand in the global video and scene-based product ecosystem, with offerings spanning four crucial product lines: camera support and stabilization, smartphone rigging solutions, lighting and control systems, and accessories that provide or manage power for cameras and other imaging equipment. Moreover, it also offers all-in-one live streaming setup solutions. With over 700 products, SmallRig exports to more than 160 countries and leads in sales and market share globally.

With the SmallRig Awards and the Visual Development Philanthropic Fund, SmallRig is taking a significant step towards supporting impactful content. These initiatives aim to back visual storytellers dedicated to social change, offering both recognition and financial support for positive projects.

At the press conference, the SmallRig Award extended its first invitation to creators worldwide. The initiative welcomes photographers, video content creators, social documentarians, content creators, and photography connoisseurs to engage in the selection process, encouraging them to share stories that highlight the significance of public welfare and champion its broader advocacy.

Zhou Yang, Founder and CEO of SmallRig, remarked, "In recent years, advancements in streaming media technology and the global rise of live streaming and short-form videos have thrust the medium to the forefront. Through partnerships with content creators and engagement with millions of users worldwide, SmallRig has curated a collection of impactful public interest videos that demonstrate the powerful emotional resonance and broad appeal of video in promoting social responsibility and fostering acts of kindness and goodwill. With these insights, we aim to establish the SmallRig Award as a platform to attract and inspire video content creators everywhere to produce content that benefits the public. We also seek to utilize the NAB event as a global video hub, inviting creators from every corner of the globe to showcase their exceptional works. Our hope is that these works will serve as a powerful vehicle for advocating kindness and positive change worldwide."

The SmallRig Awards is the world's first philanthropic imaging award initiated by an imaging scene product brand. With the SmallRig Awards and the Visual Development Philanthropic Fund, SmallRig is taking a significant step towards supporting impactful content. These initiatives aim to back visual storytellers dedicated to social change, offering both recognition and financial support for positive projects.

The birth of The SmallRig Awards means that more and more people realize that images are becoming the mainstream narrative way in the world. In terms of showing public welfare and spreading public welfare, images are more authentic, infectious and universal than words. In the current era when everyone is a video creator, it is a very good narrative means to record public welfare with images and promote it. The link between the Smog Award and the China Public Welfare Image Festival is an innovative mode of integrating video and public welfare. We hope that through the connection of professional and commercial forces, video and public welfare empathy, love and warmth will happen.

"In today's world, imagery serves as a global social language and communication tool, driving widespread empathy and influence. Rapid advancements in imaging technology and streaming platforms have democratized visual creation, fueling the surge of the imaging scene industry,"stated Zhou Yang "We believe our new initiatives are about contributing to that change, promoting content that goes beyond entertainment to make a real-world impact."

SOURCE Smallrig