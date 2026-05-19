Smalls Sliders® Named Fastest Growing Restaurant Brand in the Country in the 2026 Datassential 500

ATLANTA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smalls Sliders, the cheeseburger slider brand that's taking the nation by storm, has been recognized as the fastest-growing brand in the country through the annual 2026 Datassential 500, the firm's flagship industry report highlighting the industry's top restaurant chains.

Biggie Smalls with Fries

The Datassential 500 highlights the 500 largest restaurant chains in the U.S., combining unit growth, consumer insights, menu trends, and sales data to provide a cohesive picture of the restaurant industry. The rankings are informed by Datassential's larger research platform, which tracks over 18,000 restaurant brands nationwide to monitor evolving consumer preferences and industry trends.

This year's report reflects changing consumer expectations across the restaurant industry, as guests continue placing greater importance on overall experience, quality, and consistency alongside value. The Datassential 500 recognizes leading restaurant brands across multiple categories using a blend of consumer insights, growth performance, brand momentum, and industry analysis to spotlight the concepts shaping the future of dining.

"Being recognized as the fastest growing restaurant brand in the country is an incredible reflection of the momentum our Squad and franchisees have built together," said Michael Alberici, Chief Marketing Officer of Smalls Sliders. "From the beginning, we've focused on creating a brand that stands out, not just through our food and experience, but through a model designed for scalability, efficiency, and long-term growth. It's exciting to see that continue resonating with both guests and operators across the country. The best is yet to come."

The 2026 Datassential 500 examines over 200,000 restaurant locations nationwide and over $400 billion in systemwide sales, offering a robust look at the brands, trends, and concepts influencing the U.S. restaurant industry.

For more information about the 2026 Datassential 500, visit

Datassential.com/top-restaurant-chains .

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what's next.

SOURCE Smalls Sliders