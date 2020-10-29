Smart Cities to Create Business Opportunities Worth $2.46 Trillion by 2025, says Frost & Sullivan

In observance of World Cities Day on October 31st, our experts reveal key findings on the smart city ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The uncertain post-pandemic situation will compel smart cities to focus more on developing collaborative, data-driven infrastructure to provide appropriate healthcare facilities as well as public security services. They will create significant business opportunities with a market value of $2.46 trillion by 2025.

