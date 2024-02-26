Smart Collaborates with 6D Technologies to Enhance Sales and Distribution Capabilities

BARCELONA, Spain and BENGALURU, India, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 6D Technologies, an innovative telecom solutions provider, announces a collaborative partnership with Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the wireless unit of PLDT, the Philippines' largest, fully integrated telco network, to revolutionize its sales and distribution operations, offering comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Through this collaboration, 6D Technologies and Smart will streamline key sales and distribution processes, automate inventory management, optimize resource utilization, and enhance overall dealer operational efficiency. By leveraging 6D Technologies' Ventas, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Sales and Distribution Management platform, Smart aims to elevate its operational excellence further and reinforce its leadership position in the telecommunications sector, driving growth and delivering superior services to its customers.

"As part of our transformation journey and our quest to reinforce our leadership, we continue to create collaborations to further lift our operational excellence, making sure that these partnerships will naturally progress and translate to much improved user experience for the customers of Smart," said John Y. Palanca, First Vice President and Head of Sales and Distribution at Smart.

6D Technologies' Ventas Dealer Management System (DMS) is designed to boost operational efficiencies and elevate the overall customer journey for the distribution partners of Smart. With this new system, the user experience of Smart's distribution partners will be significantly transformed, giving them tools to operate more efficiently.

"We will continue to push to enhance our operational efficiencies to ensure that we are able to deliver the highest level of quality of service, particularly to our distribution partners as our customers, who are the North Star of everything that we do," said Jac N. Bocalan, Vice President and Head of Customer Development Strategies and Support at Smart.

Manish Arora, Executive Director & Chief Revenue Officer of 6D Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Smart to empower their sales and distribution networks with our innovative DMS solution. By combining our expertise with Smart's extensive reach and market presence, we aim to redefine industry standards and deliver unparalleled value to customers."

About Smart:

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is a wholly-owned wireless communications and digital services subsidiary of PLDT, the Philippines' largest fully integrated telco company. For more information, visit www.smart.com.ph/ 

About 6D Technologies:

Learn More: 6D Technologies

Contact: Neha Mashruwala, 6D Technologies, +91 80 4048 5959, [email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347548/6D_Technologies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267508/4561144/6D_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 6D Technologies

