Smart Energy Decisions Announces 2024 WISE (Women in Smart Energy) Award Winners

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Decisions (SED), the first web-based information resource dedicated to addressing the information needs of large power customers, today announced the winners of its third-annual WISE (Women in Smart Energy) Awards.

"We've seen a notable rise in the number of women attending Smart Energy Decisions events, which reflects the growing number of women in the clean energy industry," said Debra Chanil, Director of Editorial and Research, Smart Energy Decisions. "We're thrilled to celebrate their achievements at Net Zero Forum Spring on February 28, and look forward to seeing how they continue to have a positive impact on both our community and the larger energy transition."

Open to women in commercial, industrial, institutional (higher-ed and healthcare), and government organizations, the 2024 WISE Awards will recognize the following leaders across these categories: Innovation, Project/Initiative, Leadership, Mentorship, Rising Star, and Industry Veteran.

Innovation - Recognizing a woman who has developed a new or substantially improved a product, service, or strategy for her organization or the wider smart energy industry: Renee Yarmy , Program Director, Maritime Sustainable Development (Port of San Diego ) Project/Initiative - Recognizing a woman who has led or significantly contributed to a project for her organization or the wider smart energy industry: Emily Freeman , Policy Advisor, Circular Economy for City of Boulder (City of Boulder)

Patricia Laskowsky , Global Technical Specialist – Vehicle Energy Transfer/Charging Controls (General Motors) Leadership - Recognizing a woman who has demonstrated excellence in leadership either within her own organization or the wider smart energy industry: Gautami Palanki , Senior Vice President, ESG Strategy ( Howard Hughes )

Senior Vice President, ESG Strategy ( ) Susan Uthayakumar , Chief Energy and Sustainability Officer ( Prologis ) Mentorship - Recognizing a woman who demonstrates a commitment to the mentorship of rising professionals (women and/or men) in the smart energy industry: Liz Lucente , Lead Program Manager (Target Corporation)

Lead Program Manager (Target Corporation) Karen McGrath , Assistant Professor of Finance ( Bucknell University)

Bucknell Kristin Cox , Senior Manager, Gas Engineering & Asset Performance (Baltimore Gas and Electric) Rising Star - Recognizing a woman with less than 10 years of experience in the smart energy industry who is already making a positive impact: Kaylann Loraine , Sustainability Reporting Specialist (Medxcel)

Sustainability Reporting Specialist (Medxcel) Eryn Beddoes , Project Manager, Facility Infrastructure and Engineering (Red Deer Polytechnic) Industry Veteran - Recognizing a woman with more than 10 years of experience who has made—and continues to make—a positive impact on the smart energy industry: Leigh Pearson , Senior Director Facilities, Sustainability, Sourcing & Procurement ( Staples Canada )

Sourcing Susanna Chiu , Senior Director of Operational Services ( PSE &G)

Smart Energy Decisions will celebrate the award winners at an awards presentation at Net Zero Forum Spring on February 28 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott in The Woodlands, Texas. Winners are also invited to participate at the event to make new connections, gain critical industry insights—and spark further accomplishments.

Energy and sustainability professionals who are interested in connecting with WISE award winners and their peers—and in meeting with top energy suppliers, exploring key industry topics, and gaining net zero fundamentals—are encouraged to explore Net Zero Spring. To secure 1:1 meetings, apply before the January 26 deadline; to attend as a general attendee, register here.

About Smart Energy Decisions

Smart Energy Decisions is the first web-based information resource dedicated exclusively to addressing the information needs of large power customers from commercial, industrial, institutional (higher education and healthcare), and government organizations. We deliver news, analysis, research and opinion through our newsletters and events to help our community make better decisions. Our goal is to serve as a catalyst for change in support of the dramatic energy transformation taking place in the electric power market that impacts energy customers, utilities, and suppliers. Learn more at smartenergydecisions.com.

