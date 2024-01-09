Smart Energy Decisions Announces 2024 WISE (Women in Smart Energy) Award Winners

News provided by

Smart Energy Decisions

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Decisions (SED), the first web-based information resource dedicated to addressing the information needs of large power customers, today announced the winners of its third-annual WISE (Women in Smart Energy) Awards.

Continue Reading

"We've seen a notable rise in the number of women attending Smart Energy Decisions events, which reflects the growing number of women in the clean energy industry," said Debra Chanil, Director of Editorial and Research, Smart Energy Decisions. "We're thrilled to celebrate their achievements at Net Zero Forum Spring on February 28, and look forward to seeing how they continue to have a positive impact on both our community and the larger energy transition."

Open to women in commercial, industrial, institutional (higher-ed and healthcare), and government organizations, the 2024 WISE Awards will recognize the following leaders across these categories: Innovation, Project/Initiative, Leadership, Mentorship, Rising Star, and Industry Veteran.

  1. Innovation - Recognizing a woman who has developed a new or substantially improved a product, service, or strategy for her organization or the wider smart energy industry:
    • Renee Yarmy, Program Director, Maritime Sustainable Development (Port of San Diego
  2. Project/Initiative - Recognizing a woman who has led or significantly contributed to a project for her organization or the wider smart energy industry:
    • Emily Freeman, Policy Advisor, Circular Economy for City of Boulder (City of Boulder)
    • Patricia Laskowsky, Global Technical Specialist – Vehicle Energy Transfer/Charging Controls (General Motors)
  3. Leadership - Recognizing a woman who has demonstrated excellence in leadership either within her own organization or the wider smart energy industry:
    • Gautami Palanki, Senior Vice President, ESG Strategy (Howard Hughes)
    • Susan Uthayakumar, Chief Energy and Sustainability Officer (Prologis
  4. Mentorship - Recognizing a woman who demonstrates a commitment to the mentorship of rising professionals (women and/or men) in the smart energy industry:
    • Liz Lucente, Lead Program Manager (Target Corporation)
    • Karen McGrath, Assistant Professor of Finance (Bucknell University)
    • Kristin Cox, Senior Manager, Gas Engineering & Asset Performance (Baltimore Gas and Electric) 
  5. Rising StarRecognizing a woman with less than 10 years of experience in the smart energy industry who is already making a positive impact:
    • Kaylann Loraine, Sustainability Reporting Specialist (Medxcel)
    • Eryn Beddoes, Project Manager, Facility Infrastructure and Engineering (Red Deer Polytechnic)
  6. Industry Veteran - Recognizing a woman with more than 10 years of experience who has made—and continues to make—a positive impact on the smart energy industry:
    • Leigh Pearson, Senior Director Facilities, Sustainability, Sourcing & Procurement (Staples Canada)
    • Susanna Chiu, Senior Director of Operational Services (PSE&G)

Smart Energy Decisions will celebrate the award winners at an awards presentation at Net Zero Forum Spring on February 28 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott in The Woodlands, Texas. Winners are also invited to participate at the event to make new connections, gain critical industry insights—and spark further accomplishments.

Unlock Access
Energy and sustainability professionals who are interested in connecting with WISE award winners and their peers—and in meeting with top energy suppliers, exploring key industry topics, and gaining net zero fundamentals—are encouraged to explore Net Zero Spring. To secure 1:1 meetings, apply before the January 26 deadline; to attend as a general attendee, register here.

About Smart Energy Decisions
Smart Energy Decisions is the first web-based information resource dedicated exclusively to addressing the information needs of large power customers from commercial, industrial, institutional (higher education and healthcare), and government organizations. We deliver news, analysis, research and opinion through our newsletters and events to help our community make better decisions. Our goal is to serve as a catalyst for change in support of the dramatic energy transformation taking place in the electric power market that impacts energy customers, utilities, and suppliers. Learn more at smartenergydecisions.com.

Media Contact:
Candace Letizia
Marketing Director, Clean Energy
[email protected]

SOURCE Smart Energy Decisions

Also from this source

Smart Energy Decisions Opens Nominations for 2024 WISE Awards Celebrating Women in Smart Energy

Smart Energy Decisions Opens Nominations for 2024 WISE Awards Celebrating Women in Smart Energy

Smart Energy Decisions (SED), the first web-based resource dedicated to addressing the information needs of large power customers, today announced...
Smart Energy Decisions Announces Winners of Inaugural DEI Impact Awards

Smart Energy Decisions Announces Winners of Inaugural DEI Impact Awards

Smart Energy Decisions (SED), the first web-based information resource dedicated to addressing the information needs of large power customers, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.