Smart Energy Decisions Announces Educational Program for Net Zero Forum Spring

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Decisions (SED), the first web-based information resource dedicated to addressing the information needs of large power customers, today announced the conference program for Net Zero Forum Spring, to be held this February 26-28 in The Woodlands, TX.

"With a variety of key topics, engaging formats, and experienced speakers, Net Zero Forum Spring will deliver critical insights and opportunities for energy and sustainability professionals seeking knowledge and connections," said Debra Chanil, Director of Editorial and Research, Smart Energy Decisions.

Program Highlights

Educational sessions will span energy efficiency, decarbonization strategies, and cutting-edge technologies to support the zero-carbon future in addition to audience-submitted topics via Q&A sessions. Highlights include:

"What's Old, New and Next for Hourly Carbon-free Matching Products?" keynote panel by Brian Megali , Director of Clean Energy Policy at Constellation

, Director of Clean Energy Policy at Constellation "The Decarbonization Journey Begins with Energy Efficiency" keynote presentation by Sharon Nolen , Fellow, Global Natural Resource Management at Eastman Chemical Company.

, Fellow, Global Natural Resource Management at Eastman Chemical Company. "Ask the Experts" sessions hosted by Howard Hughes Corp., Texas PACE Authority, General Motors, and more.

A special spotlight session, "Thriving in a Water-Stressed World," will be presented by Matt Howard, Vice President of Water Stewardship at The Water Council—an Industry Trade Ally Partner for Net Zero Forum Spring. "There is a water crisis everyday somewhere on this planet disrupting company operations or derailing supply chains," said Howard. "At the Net Zero Forum, we'll help companies learn how to build water stewardship best practices into their operations now so that their business is resilient in the face of climate disruptions."

Browse the full conference program. Secure your access to all sessions, top energy suppliers, and more by applying for 1:1 meeting participation before the January 26 deadline. Travel grants are limited. Register here to attend as a general attendee.

About Smart Energy Decisions

Smart Energy Decisions is the first web-based information resource dedicated exclusively to addressing the information needs of large power customers from commercial, industrial, institutional (higher education and healthcare), and government organizations. We deliver news, analysis, research and opinion through our newsletters and events to help our community make better decisions. Our goal is to serve as a catalyst for change in support of the dramatic energy transformation taking place in the electric power market that impacts energy customers, utilities, and suppliers. Learn more at smartenergydecisions.com.

