Smart Energy Decisions Opens Nominations for the 2024 DEI Impact Awards

Second-annual awards recognize organizations advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion while powering the energy transition

PORTLAND, Maine, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Decisions (SED), a professional network that provides businesses the information, inspiration, and connections needed to make smart energy decisions, today opened nominations for the 2024 DEI Impact Awards.

Now in its second year, the awards recognize and celebrate company-wide efforts by large power users (commercial, industrial, institutional, and government) to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) specifically focusing on the impact and amplification of energy and sustainability programs.

"We were thrilled by the quality of submissions for last year's inaugural DEI Impact Awards," said Debra Chanil, Editorial and Research Director, Smart Energy Decisions. "It's an honor to share the stories of these impressive energy and sustainability initiatives—and the people behind them. We look forward to continuing with the second year of this program."

Award categories include:

Project/Initiative

Team

Mentorship

Catalyst for Change

Pay It Forward

Partnership

Nominations for the 2024 DEI Impact Awards close on June 21, 2024. An independent panel will judge submissions; winners will be notified in July.

The 2024 awards cohort will be celebrated during a presentation at the Net Zero Forum on September 18 at the Westin Westminster in Westminster, Colorado. In addition to gaining industry recognition for their achievements, winners will also be invited to network, participate in meetings, and share knowledge with their energy peers during educational sessions and an awards-focused panel discussion.

About Smart Energy Decisions

Smart Energy Decisions (SED) is a professional network of companies connecting to solve energy problems that range from reducing energy costs to reaching net zero emissions. Through digital offerings and in-person events, SED offers a platform that enables energy buyers and energy solution providers to stay current with evolving trends and to evaluate, connect, and collaborate with credible partners. Learn more at smartenergydecisions.com.

