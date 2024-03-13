Smart Energy Decisions Previews Key Sponsors and Educational Themes for Renewable Energy Forum 2024

PORTLAND, Maine, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Decisions, a professional network that provides businesses the information, inspiration, and connections needed to make smart energy decisions, today shared a preview of the energy solution providers and educational topics that will be featured at the Renewable Energy Forum this June 12-14 in Aventura, Florida.

Dedicated to helping energy professionals find renewable energy solutions, the two-day event centers on individual meetings scheduled based on project needs and provider capabilities. Through this informed, dual opt-in approach, participants can source and evaluate qualified partners, forming valuable business relationships.

Renewable Energy Forum sponsors offer the following capabilities: advisory/consulting services, community solar, energy as a service, energy storage, offsite renewable project/PPA, onsite solar, purchased RECs, and more. Early 2024 sponsors include Ameresco, Calpine Energy Solutions, Constellation, Energy RE, National Grid Renewables, NextEra Energy Resources, NRG, Onyx, Redaptive, Sol Systems, Trane, TransAlta, and more.

The event is further bolstered by expert insights, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, and professional networking opportunities. Key learning objectives for 2024 include:

Creating and implementing a renewable energy roadmap

Navigating evolving federal, state, and local policies and regulations (including the Inflation Reduction Act)

Making the internal business case for energy and sustainability initiatives

Harnessing energy efficiency to reduce consumption and emissions

Exploring opportunities to implement new technologies (hydrogen, geothermal, and more)

View the full program here.

"This June, the Renewable Energy Forum will offer energy professionals an unmatched opportunity to meet with some of the most innovative energy solution providers in the space—while gaining up-to-date information on industry trends and first-hand knowledge from their peers," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Smart Energy Decisions.

Get Involved

Energy and sustainability professionals are encouraged to request an invitation to attend before the May 3, 2024 deadline. Energy solution providers interested in participating can get sponsorship information here.

About Smart Energy Decisions

Smart Energy Decisions (SED) is a professional network of companies connecting to solve energy problems that range from reducing energy costs to reaching net zero emissions. Through digital offerings and in-person events, SED offers a platform that enables energy buyers and energy solution providers to stay current with evolving trends and to evaluate, connect, and collaborate with credible partners. Learn more at smartenergydecisions.com.

Media Contact

Candace Letizia, Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Smart Energy Decisions