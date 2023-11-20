Smart Health, a collaboration of Visiomed, Abrar Communications, and Al Ghazzawy, backed by MoH and MISA, incorporates as part of the National Project for Digital Diagnostic Centers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --During the Global Health Exhibition, held in Riyadh from 29 to 31 October, Visiomed Group, Abrar Communications and Al Ghazzawy Group reaffirmed their commitment to their joint venture Smart Health.

Smart Health aims to become a key player in innovative and digital medical centres for administrative tests (Iqama and Baladiya in particular) and preventive check-ups, with a clear vision of improving access for all populations to high-quality, reliable, and efficient diagnostic solutions.

Incorporation of Smart Health, a joint venture between Visiomed Group, Abrar Communications and Al Ghazzawy Group, with the support of the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Investment (MISA), as part of a national project to deploy digital diagnostic centres.
This highlight of the exhibition marks both the significant confidence in the in-depth work carried out with the Ministry of Health over the last few months, and the willingness of Smart Health and the Government to accelerate their collaboration with a common objective: to define a large-scale project and a roadmap for the deployment of a network of medical diagnostic services across the Kingdom in order to meet the many demographic and health challenges driving Saudi Arabia and its "Vision 2030" plan.

The announcement of the incorporation took place in the presence of His Excellency Fahd bin Abdulrahman al-Jalajel, Minister of Health of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281656/Smart_Health_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281657/Smart_Health_2.jpg

SOURCE Smart Health

