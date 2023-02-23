Smart home market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.36% by 2027, Growth led by ABB Ltd., and Allegion Public Ltd. Co. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% and register an incremental growth of USD 133.01 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Home Market 2023-2027

Smart Home Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 133.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Legrand SA, LG Corp., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Snap One LLC, and Vivint Smart Home Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global smart home market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factor such as the increasing consumer inclination toward home automation. Owing to a need to lead a luxurious lifestyle amid rising disposable income, an increasing number of homeowners are adopting home automation systems, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the global home market.

Company profiles

The smart home market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers smart home solutions such as smart security cameras, smart light control, smart temperature control, and smart door entry system.

- The company offers smart home solutions such as smart security cameras, smart light control, smart temperature control, and smart door entry system. Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - The company offers smart home appliances such as smart home locks and smart home thermostats.

- The company offers smart home appliances such as smart home locks and smart home thermostats. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smart home security cameras such as Nest Cam and Nest mini through its subsidiary Google LLC.

- The company offers smart home security cameras such as Nest Cam and Nest mini through its subsidiary Google LLC. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers smart home solutions such as Alexa voice control device, which can be connected to home lighting, smart cameras, smart TVs, and thermostats.

- The company offers smart home solutions such as Alexa voice control device, which can be connected to home lighting, smart cameras, smart TVs, and thermostats. Apple Inc.

ASSA ABLOY AB

Comcast Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as growing consumer interest in home automation, an increase in crowdfunding campaigns, and the availability of a wide range of smart home products. However, the need for network coverage is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on application, the smart home market is segmented into home entertainment, smart appliances, energy management, lighting control system and HVAC, and safety and security system.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into wireless and wired

Based on geography, the smart home market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America .

Related Reports:

The home automation market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.13% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3.58 billion. The increased reliance on wireless technologies is notably driving the home automation market growth in India, although factors such as the high cost of installing home automation systems may impede the market growth.

The home security system market size is expected to increase by USD 21.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8%. The growth of DIY home security systems is notably driving the home security system market growth, although factors such as increasing instances of false alarms may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this smart home market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart home market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the smart home market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , APAC, and South America

, and , , APAC, and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart home market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global smart home market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Home entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Home entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Smart appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Smart appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Smart appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Energy management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Energy management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Energy management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Energy management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Energy management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Lighting control system and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Lighting control system and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Lighting control system and HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Lighting control system and HVAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Lighting control system and HVAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Safety and security system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Safety and security system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Safety and security system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Allegion Public Ltd. Co.

Exhibit 124: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Allegion Public Ltd. Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 129: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 134: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 139: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 ASSA ABLOY AB

Exhibit 144: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview



Exhibit 145: ASSA ABLOY AB - Business segments



Exhibit 146: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: ASSA ABLOY AB - Segment focus

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 148: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Johnson Controls International Plc.

Exhibit 153: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Segment focus

12.11 Legrand SA

Exhibit 158: Legrand SA - Overview



Exhibit 159: Legrand SA - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Legrand SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Legrand SA - Segment focus

12.12 LG Corp.

Exhibit 162: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: LG Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 166: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 171: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 176: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 181: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 182: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 184: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.17 Snap One LLC

Exhibit 186: Snap One LLC - Overview



Exhibit 187: Snap One LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 188: Snap One LLC - Key news



Exhibit 189: Snap One LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 193: Research methodology



Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 195: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio