Smart Hospital Maturity Model Expands Advisory Panel and Advances Development

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the February 26, 2024, announcement at ViVE of the development of the "Smart Hospital Maturity Model," enthusiasm from across the industry has led to broader involvement to guide the initiative.

Expanded Independent Advisory Panel

These advisors will contribute to a more comprehensive model that foundationally incorporates the voice of nursing, focus on quality and safety, financial prioritization and cost justification for investments, policy considerations, simplification of regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and more.

"Unlike measuring maturity of an electronic medical record implementation, defining and determining the value of a smart hospital must incorporate the vision and input beyond information technology," said Chakri Toleti, founder & CEO of care.ai. "Toward that end, we are pleased to add this diverse group of healthcare leaders to the advisory panel, representing health systems, trusted industry associations and thought leadership organizations."

Robyn Begley , DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, CEO, American Association of Nurse Leaders (AONL)

, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, CEO, American Association of Nurse Leaders (AONL) Renee DeSilva , CEO, Health Management Academy

, CEO, Health Management Academy Jim Lee , SVP Data Policy and Analytics, Michigan Hospital Association

, SVP Data Policy and Analytics, Michigan Hospital Association Paul White , Chair, Joint Commission International, The Joint Commission

These advocates from an array of healthcare professionals join the previously announced involvement of Richard Gundling, FHFMA CMA; SVP Professional Practice, Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and Ralph Johnson, VP Informatics and Technology, The Leapfrog Group.

Newly added health system leaders to the advisory panel since the original announcement include:

Rhonda Anderson , DNSC(h), MPH, RN, FAAN, FACHE, President, RMA Consulting

, DNSC(h), MPH, RN, FAAN, FACHE, President, Bonnie Clipper, DNP, MA, MBA, RN, CENP, FACHE, FAAN, CEO, Innovation Advantage

Marguerite Cunningham , DNP, NEA-BC, NI-BC, CPHIMS, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Inova

, DNP, NEA-BC, NI-BC, CPHIMS, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Inova Mark Eimer , Chief Technology Officer, Hackensack Meridian Health

, Chief Technology Officer, Hackensack Meridian Health William Feaster, MD, MBA, MJ, CHCIO, CDH-E FCHIME, Former CHIO Children's Hospital of Orange County

Stan Fuller , MD, MHA, SVP & Chief Clinical Officer, Novant Health

, MD, MHA, SVP & Chief Clinical Officer, Novant Health Michael Hasselberg , NP, MS, PhD, Chief Digital Health Officer, University of Rochester Medicine

, NP, MS, PhD, Chief Digital Health Officer, Medicine Jason Hill , MD, Chief Innovation Officer, Ochsner

, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, Ochsner Omkar Kulkarni , MPH, Chief Transformation Officer | Chief Digital Officer, Children's Hospital Los Angeles

, MPH, Chief Transformation Officer | Chief Digital Officer, Children's Hospital Los Angeles Craig Kwiatkowski , SVP & Chief Information Officer, Cedars Sinai

, SVP & Chief Information Officer, Cedars Sinai Karen Murphy , PhD, RN, Senior Advisor to the CEO, Geisinger

, PhD, RN, Senior Advisor to the CEO, Geisinger Melodie Osborn, RN , BSN, MBA, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Executive, Renown

, BSN, MBA, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Executive, Renown Harun Rashid , CIO, Akron Children's Hospital

, CIO, Akron Children's Hospital Bryan Sisk , DNP, MPH, RN, NE-BC, CENP, SVP & Chief Nursing Executive, Memorial Hermann

, DNP, MPH, RN, NE-BC, CENP, SVP & Chief Nursing Executive, Memorial Hermann Mark Townsend , MD, MHCM, Chief Clinical Innovation Officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health

, MD, MHCM, Chief Clinical Innovation Officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health Erica Williams , MBA, CHCIO, FCHIME, CDH-E, PMP, Regional Technology Officer - Texas , Ascension

, MBA, CHCIO, FCHIME, CDH-E, PMP, Regional Technology Officer - , Ascension Mark Shaver , MBA, Senior Vice President - Strategy, Physician Services & Business Development, University of Maryland Medical System

Project Update

"The advisory panel has provided valuable input in the creation and refinement of the methodology framework, definitions, topics and phases," said project leader Steve Lieber, former CEO of HIMSS. "We are currently on track to identify the questions which will best illuminate and focus the survey we expect to begin this summer, ahead of publishing initial findings at the CHIME Fall Forum in November."

Further information and insights about the Smart Hospital Maturity Model is available through a recent podcast interview with Steve Lieber.

About care.ai

care.ai is the artificial intelligence company redefining how care is delivered with its Smart Care Facility Platform and Always-aware Ambient Intelligent Sensors. care.ai's solutions transform physical spaces into self-aware smart care environments to autonomously enhance and optimize clinical and operational workflows, delivering a transformative approach to virtual care models, including Virtual Nursing. For more information, please visit care.ai .

