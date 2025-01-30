SMART launches groundbreaking SMART Board® Mini interactive podium, alongside TAA-Compliant Interactive Display and other innovations at ISE 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies , the inventor of the SMART Board®, proudly unveils three exciting new products: the SMART Board® Mini interactive podium designed for colleges, universities, and businesses; the SMART Board ® M Pro High secure series TAA Interactive Display for government and privacy-sensitive industries; and the all-new SMART OneLaunch meeting tool for more seamless, connected hybrid meetings.

SMART Board Mini interactive podium

These cutting-edge releases will make their debut at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, running from February 4 to 7, 2025. Visit SMART at Stand 1C170 in Hall 1 to explore how these innovations elevate collaboration in meetings, learning environments, and hybrid workspaces.

Interactive Podium Addresses Key Needs in Higher Education and Business

A recent SMART survey of IT directors and professors revealed critical challenges in instructional spaces impacting higher education and businesses:

The new SMART Board Mini interactive podium addresses these needs in modern instructional settings and workspaces, letting presenters more freely face and engage their audiences with robust tools for real-time collaboration, industry-leading digital inking that can be saved and shared, and high-quality audio and video for hybrid meetings and instruction.

Across industries, the SMART Board Mini empowers presenters to excel by seamlessly connecting in-person and remote audiences. With its interactive tools, it supports more connected, engaging spaces by simplifying complex workflows while allowing presenters to focus on what matters most, their audience.

Key features of the SMART Board Mini:

Present seamlessly with a complete video conferencing solution that includes a 4K AI-enabled camera, 8-microphone array, 12W sound, and 27" 4K UHD display, ensuring engagement for both in-person and remote participants.

that includes a AI-enabled camera, 8-microphone array, 12W sound, and 27" UHD display, ensuring engagement for both in-person and remote participants. The ONLY interactive podium with an integrated OPS PC module slot for Windows and Google-licensed appliances, ensuring that any user can connect and work in a familiar, consistent environment.

for Windows and Google-licensed appliances, ensuring that any user can connect and work in a familiar, consistent environment. Bring interactivity anywhere with a single cable connection. Touch and digital ink are enabled on connected secondary screens or projectors, mirroring content to any external display via the integrated HDMI or USB-C output— no extra splitters or switches needed. When paired with a SMART display, both the SMART Board Mini and the display can interact with content simultaneously, enabling real-time collaboration and touchback functionality

with a single cable connection. Touch and digital ink are enabled on connected secondary screens or projectors, mirroring content to external display via the integrated HDMI or USB-C output— no extra splitters or switches needed. When paired with a SMART display, both the SMART Board Mini and the display can interact with content simultaneously, enabling real-time collaboration and touchback functionality Seamless integration with SMART Ink means users can write directly into PDFs and Microsoft Office files and save them with notes embedded in the file. Designed for versatile use as a free-standing display on a table or desk, with options for mounting on monitor arms or embedding in lecterns.

"I am proud to introduce our newest product, the SMART Board Mini, an interactive podium that pushes the boundaries of interactive technology," says Nicholas Svensson, CEO of SMART Technologies. "As a complete video conferencing solution with video in and out capabilities, as well as industry-leading touch and ink, the SMART Board Mini delivers a solution for collaborating in-person and remotely. As the only interactive podium with an integrated OPS PC module slot, there is simply nothing else on the market that offers what we do at SMART."

Pre-orders for the new SMART Board Mini interactive podium open March 1, 2025 .

TAA-Compliant Interactive Display Offers High Secure Interactivity

Also being demonstrated at ISE is the new SMART Board M Pro High secure series TAA interactive display.

Designed to meet the stringent security requirements of the U.S. Trade Agreements Act (TAA) mandated by judicial, executive, and legislative branches, as well as the military and high-security industries, the M Pro High secure series TAA has already garnered significant interest. It offers interactive tools that help attract, recruit, and retain top talent while maintaining robust cybersecurity and uncompromising security standards.

Key features of this display include:

Enhanced security features , purpose-built to have no embedded OS, no mic-array, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi, and no USB mass-transfer to reduce security vulnerabilities.

, purpose-built to have no embedded OS, no mic-array, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi, and no USB mass-transfer to reduce security vulnerabilities. TAA compliance , ensuring compatibility with government procurement standards, and privacy requirements.

, ensuring compatibility with government procurement standards, and privacy requirements. 4K Ultra HD resolution for high-quality visuals.

for high-quality visuals. SMART Ink allows for writing directly into PDFs and Microsoft Office files like PowerPoint, Word, Excel and OneNote, and overtop of browsers, and into other applications (unlike competitors' acetate layer).

allows for writing into PDFs and Microsoft Office files like PowerPoint, Word, Excel and OneNote, and overtop of browsers, and into other applications (unlike competitors' acetate layer). SMART's industry-leading touch technology that enables multiple users to write, erase, and interact at the same time without interfering with one another.

that enables multiple users to write, erase, and interact at the same time without interfering with one another. Integration with JWIC, NIPR, SIPR, and KVM to streamline government workflows.

Quicker Business Collaboration with SMART OneLaunch, powered by Airtame

Designed for simplicity and consistency, SMART OneLaunch, powered by Airtame, is an innovative gateway to hybrid meetings – providing instant access to Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, and other cloud UCC platforms. Just touch the join button on a SMART Board interactive display or join directly from your personal device using a secure code to participate, screen share, and manage hybrid meetings. It's the simplest way to join a meeting and ensure consistency, no matter what meeting platform is being used – with no additional hardware, dongles, or complicated setup required.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies is a pioneering force in the development of interactive technology solutions. Renowned for SMART Board® interactive displays and comprehensive software offerings, the company is dedicated to creating engaging and collaborative learning and working environments, creating connections that matter for users worldwide since 1987. With a focus on quality, innovation, and inclusion, SMART Technologies continues to drive advancements in education and business technology worldwide. To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com .

