Smart Lighting System Sales Projected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2025

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart lighting controls accounted for 63% of smart lighting sales in 2017. Smart lighting controls include lighting-specific control devices separate from any light source or fixture, such as:

centralized lighting system control boxes

lighting-specific smart home hubs and bridges

smart light switches and dimmers

Smart lighting controls are critical for energy savings in nonresidential applications, using large networks of sensors and advanced analytics to reduce energy consumption. Some of the conveniences of consumer smart lighting (e.g., voice control, away-from-home remote control) often require a bridge or hub. Building control suppliers have readily expanded their product offerings to incorporate smart lighting capabilities into broader building automation and Internet of Things (IoT) systems. These and other trends are presented in Smart Lighting in the US, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/smart-lighting-3655.htm

US demand for smart lighting (lighting sources, fixtures and controls) is forecast to increase to $945 million by year-end 2018. By 2025, demand is expected to reach $4.4 billion, driven by:

rapid growth in the broader smart tech and IoT markets, including smart home devices, nonresidential building automation, and smart city infrastructure

consumer interest in the convenience of smart lighting capabilities, such as wireless, away-from-home, and voice control

energy saving initiatives, especially in nonresidential applications

