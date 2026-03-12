Smart Lock and Garage Door Opener Adoption Shows Signs of Growth as Access Control Integrates With Home Security Ecosystems, According to New Research From Parks Associates

11% of US internet households have a smart lock, and 11% have a smart garage door opener

PLANO, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of ISC West, Parks Associates released new research, "Access Control in the Smart Home: Locks and Garage Door Openers," showing adoption of smart home access control solutions, including smart door locks and smart garage door openers, is increasing. Ownership has reached 11% of US internet households for each product category, reflecting gradual market expansion for both smart locks and smart garage door openers as more consumers integrate these devices into broader smart home and residential security systems.

Parks Associates: Smart Door Lock Adoption

"Access control devices deliver one of the most compelling value propositions in the smart home—combining convenience, security, and remote visibility into household access," said Daniel Holcomb, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "Growth in this category is being driven by ecosystem integration, particularly with home security systems."

The research highlights the strong relationship between security systems and access control adoption. Among households with a security system, 25% own a smart door lock, compared to just 3% of households without security systems.

The study also finds that household transitions remain the most important triggers for purchases. More than half of households planning a move in the next six months report plans to purchase a smart door lock, while nearly half plan to purchase a smart garage door opener.

Technology innovation is also shaping the next phase of the market. New smart lock models increasingly support interoperability standards such as Matter, along with advanced authentication features including biometrics and proximity-based unlocking.

Meanwhile, the garage is emerging as a key access point for modern households. With package delivery increasing in frequency, consumers are increasingly using smart garage door openers as a secure entry point for deliveries while maintaining separation from the home interior.

"Smart access control is transitioning from standalone connected devices to essential components of connected security ecosystems," Holcomb said. "As interoperability improves and access devices integrate more deeply with platforms and services, they will play a central role in the next generation of smart homes."

The report examines consumer adoption trends, purchase motivations, technology developments, and the competitive landscape for smart locks and garage door openers. It also provides five-year forecasts for US unit sales and revenues.

Parks Associates will host its 30th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference May 5-7 in Santa Clara, with sessions on AI, security, broadband, energy, and the smart home featuring its latest research. The firm will feature this research as well as other consumer and industry research from its library of research throughout this executive conference and networking event.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates