Smart Mopping Pioneer ECOVACS Expands OZMO™ Mopping System with New OZMO™ Pro Oscillating Mop Accessory

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home robotics company and makers of DEEBOT robots that vacuum and mop in-one-go, ECOVACS , has launched its OZMO™ Pro Oscillating Mop Accessory for its new and advanced DEEBOT T8 and T8 AIVI robot cleaners. The OZMO™ Pro takes cleaning further than any system to date, by incorporating high-frequency vibration to tackle and remove even the most stubborn of stains.

ECOVACS pioneered robot mopping technology in 2017 with the OZMO™ Mopping System which allows DEEBOT robot vacuums to vacuum and mop hard floors in one go, making cleaning more effective and efficient. The new OZMO™ Pro builds upon the OZMO Mopping System with an add-on accessory that is sold separately and replaces the existing OZMO attachment with a powerful, oscillating mopping kit that scrubs away most stains – including dried liquids and pet prints – with results comparable to an electronic mop. Additionally, The OZMO Pro:

Oscillates 480 times/minute to provide a deep clean

Includes a unique, super-charged mopping mode

Has two mopping patterns (quick scrubbing and deep scrubbing) to address different cleaning needs

The OZMO Pro retains the same benefits and advantages of the original OZMO Mopping System, including removing up to 99.26% of bacteria on floors. It has a full-size 240mL water tank that covers over 2,000 square feet and four levels of water flow adjustment for different cleaning needs. An electronically controlled water pump provides precise water flow control, vs. gravity-based systems which can under- or over-wet floors and drip during tank removal. It features automatic carpet detection that avoids carpets when mopping to keep them from getting wet. Its carpet detection also uses ultrasonic instead of height-based sensors, to cross thresholds without interruption. Additionally, it offers customized control with maps – virtual boundaries, custom areas/rooms and no mop zones.

"Since our original DEEBOT 930 launched in 2017, ECOVACS continues to innovate, taking the OZMO Mopping System further than any other brand with mopping technology on record. We saw that the hassle of two cleaning systems – a vacuum and a mop – was a barrier for users. That's why our OZMO technology is a one-stop-shop to make cleaning even more efficient," said Eric Bone, general manager, ECOVACS Americas.

The OZMO™ Pro, which compliments the DEEBOT T8 and T8 AIVI is available for $99.99 on Ecovacs.com and is rolling out to other retailers soon.

For more information, please visit: ecovacs.com

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS is singularly focused on making daily lives easier and more efficient with intelligent and connected home service robotics. With a deep, 22-year history in smart home development and 100%ownership of its R&D and manufacturing, the company leads the market in patents and innovative product development in home service robotics. ECOVACS first premiered in the U.S. with its DEEBOT robotic vacuum cleaners, today a top 3 market leader, along with its WINBOT robotic window cleaner. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecovacs.com

