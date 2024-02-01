Smart NIC Market to Exceed $5 Billion by 2028, According to Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group

01 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

Accelerated Computing Will Demand Server Connectivity of 400 Gbps and Higher Speeds

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, we predict the Smart NIC market to exceed $5 billion by 2028. Accelerated computing will continue to push the boundaries in server connectivity, demanding port speeds of 400 Gbps and higher speeds.

"The Ethernet Adapter market is poised for a compound annual growth rate of 13 percent, fueled by the increasing adoption of higher-speed ports and Smart NICs within data center infrastructures," said Baron Fung, Senior Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The hyperscale cloud service providers will drive rapid development in server connectivity, including increasing the adoption of customized Smart NICs and DPUs, and server port speeds reaching 800 Gbps in the next several years for accelerated computing. The rest of the market, which lags the hyperscale market in the deployment of these technologies, will still be an attractive market for the open vendors offering off the shelf solutions," added Fung.

Additional highlights from the January 2024 Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC 5-Year forecast report include:

  • Total Ethernet Controller and Adapter market, not counting the AI back-end network market, is forecast to exceed $8 billion by 2028.
  • The majority of the accelerated servers will have server access speeds of 400 Gbps and higher by 2028.
  • Smart NICs are expected to cannibalize Standard NICs during our forecast period.

About the Report
The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Adapter & Smart NIC 5-Year Forecast report provides a complete, in-depth analysis of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue; average selling prices; and unit and port shipments by speed (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400 Gbps) for Ethernet controllers and adapters. The report also covers Smart NIC controllers and adapters. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group
As the trusted source for market information about the networking and telecommunications industries, Dell'Oro Group provides in-depth, objective research and analysis that enables component manufacturers, equipment vendors, and investment firms to make fact-based, strategic decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

Campus Switch Sales to Surpass $100 B Between 2024 and 2028, According to Dell'Oro Group

AI Infrastructure Focus is Delaying Front-End Network Deployments, According to Dell'Oro Group

