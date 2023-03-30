Smart Robots Market size to grow by USD 13,222.51 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by technological advances in smart robots - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart robots market size is estimated to increase by USD 13,222.51 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. The technological advances in smart robots drive the smart robots market growth significantly. Smart robots have decision-making capabilities related to operations. They can also solve issues occurring in the assembly and manufacturing processes. Major vendors work on developing advanced smart robots that can observe and learn from human behavior and past experiences to completely automate their assembly and manufacturing processes. Therefore, vendors integrate advanced technologies such as AI and ML in smart robots and focus on the development of advanced smart robots (humanoid robots) that can recognize human faces, observe emotional expressions, and recognize various hand gestures. Hence, the integration of technological advances in smart robots can add advanced capabilities such as force sensing and speech recognition, which is expected to drive the growth of the smart robots market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market data (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Robots Market 2023-2027

Smart robots market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global smart robots market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer smart robots in the market are ABB Ltd., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd, FANUC Corp., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., MIDEA Group, OMRON Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Rethink Robotics GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Ubtech Robotics Inc and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers smart robots for industrial purposes, such as IRB 1010, IRB 1100, IRB 120, IRB 1200, and IRB 1300.

The company offers smart robots for industrial purposes, such as IRB 1010, IRB 1100, IRB 120, IRB 1200, and IRB 1300. Clearpath Robotics Inc. - The company offers smart robots called Warthog, with UR10, outdoorScan 3 LiDAR, Duro GPS, and 3DM GX325 microstrain.

The company offers smart robots called Warthog, with UR10, outdoorScan 3 LiDAR, Duro GPS, and 3DM GX325 microstrain. Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd - The company offers smart robots called DEEBOT N8 PRO with 3D technology, 2600PA suction power, and TrueMapping technology sensors.

The company offers smart robots called DEEBOT N8 PRO with 3D technology, 2600PA suction power, and TrueMapping technology sensors.

Smart Robots Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (professional service robots, personal service robots, and collaborative robots), solution (software, hardware, and service), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the professional service robots segment will be significant for the global smart robot market growth during the forecast period. Commercial tasks such as cleaning public places, product delivery, and food delivery, are some examples of the tasks performed by professional service robots. The last few years have witnessed a rising demand for professional service robots because of the end-users such as airports, retail shops, and hotels deploying these robots. One of the major reasons for the growing demand for professional service robots is the rise in the deployment of smart robots in warehouses and distribution centers, where these robots work in collaboration with humans. Hence, the rising deployment of robots in warehouses will drive the growth of the professional services robots segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart robots market.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global smart robot market growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as the rise in the focus of end-users on home automation and factory automation. Developing countries in the region are likely to witness a surge in demand for smart robots. The rising investments in communication network infrastructure have led to the growth of the connected devices ecosystem, which facilitates the implementation of AMRs. Vendors are expanding their product portfolio to capitalize on the market growth of smart robots. Hence, the demand for personal service robots is increasing in APAC.

Smart Robots Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The increase in the number of M&A activities is a primary trend that will fuel the growth of the smart robots market during the forecast period. The adoption of smart robots across various end-user industries, such as healthcare, automotive, and process and discrete manufacturing, is increasing to achieve operational efficiency. Vendors are increasing their focus on the development and introduction of advanced smart robots in order to capitalize on the growing implementation of smart robots. They achieve this by entering into strategic alliances, such as M&A, with market participants, including technology providers, robot manufacturers, and component suppliers. This enables vendors to leverage the technological expertise of acquired companies and develop highly efficient and intelligent robots for multiple applications, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The high cost of smart robots is the key challenge that may impede market growth during the forecast period. Various end-user industries, such as healthcare, automotive, industrial, and transportation, invest heavily in advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and robotics. Several companies have increased their focus on automating functions such as security, painting, material transfer, machine tending, and quality inspection because of rapid digitalization. Companies have adopted smart robots, such as collaborative robots and professional service robots, to automate processes. Smart robots help in automation with the help of sensors, actuators, power sources, controllers, and software, which enables them to perform the assigned tasks. The cost of these components is high, which increases the overall cost of manufacturing smart robots. Hence, the high cost of smart robots may hinder the smart robot market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Smart Robots Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart robots market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart robots market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart robots market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart robots market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Milking Robot Market size is estimated to grow by USD 615.93 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07%. The adoption of advanced technologies to combat skill shortages is the major factor driving the global milking robot market growth.

The robot kitchen market size is expected to increase by USD 160.44 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.48%. The rising demand from end-users is one of the key factors driving the global robot kitchen market growth.

Smart Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,222.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd, FANUC Corp., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., MIDEA Group, OMRON Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Rethink Robotics GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Ubtech Robotics Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials Market reports

