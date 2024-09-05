Smart Spaces, Executive Conference In Dallas, September 24-25, Addresses Growing Demand For Energy Solutions, Especially EV Charging In Multifamily

Study of multifamily property owners shows 8% of MDU owners/operators currently have EV chargers installed in their largest property

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Parks Associates' new research study, 8% of MDU owners/operators report having EV chargers installed in the largest property in their portfolio. Nearly one-third (32%) plan on deploying, upgrading, or replacing EV charging stations within the next 12 months. The research firm will highlight this research and more at its upcoming Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living in Dallas, September 24-25 at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel.

The EV charging market is still in its early stages but expanding, driven by the challenges of retrofitting existing properties and the significant investments needed. Many buildings lack the necessary infrastructure, but as demand continues to rise, EV charging will become a key differentiator for multifamily properties.

Smart Spaces hosts building executives and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of tech solutions in multidwelling and hospitality environments. This research-focused event explores deployment and support strategies that ensure ROI while delivering quality experiences for both the end users and property managers. Event sponsors include ADT Multifamily; Cox Communities; Nice; VANTIVA; Xfinity Communities; Kwikset; Calix; Homebase, a Quext Company; SkyBell; DojoNetworks; WireStar Networks; Zentra Access; and Salto.

"Reliable connectivity is vital for EV charging, and having EV chargers is a major differentiator for properties," said Daniel Holcomb, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "EV charging in multifamily housing serves as a catalyst for the broader deployment of virtual power plants (VPPs) and energy storage solutions. As more residents adopt electric vehicles, the need for smart energy management grows, turning multifamily properties into critical hubs for energy distribution and storage."

Event registration is open for the September 24-25 conference at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel. To request data or an interview, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multidwelling and hospitality environments. Building on a high-performing broadband backbone, MDU property managers can leverage connected devices and smart platforms that integrate connected solutions to streamline property management tasks and lower operating costs, attract and retain residents, and increase rental revenues. The event features consumer research, informative session, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of solutions for the consumer, MDU, and public spaces.

Throughout each Smart Spaces event, Parks Associates shares its research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, including access controls, energy management, and network support, setting the stage for conversations to understand the current and future opportunities in smart apartments and hospitality. www.smartspacesconference.com

