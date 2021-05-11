SMART Technologies announces global event to support business leaders and government preparing for the post-pandemic workplace

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As global business leaders prepare to return to work in a post-pandemic world, SMART Technologies - the technology leader with a 30-year track record of pioneering solutions that encourage collaboration and engagement — announced today the Global Business Collaboration Summit. The virtual event will feature two days of guest speakers and demonstrations showcasing the latest collaboration trends and supporting business leaders with connecting better employee and team engagement for business in public and private sectors. Curated sessions focus on streamlining decision-making processing in real-time, fostering brainstorming in remote and virtual team environments, increasing effective operations, creating deeper engagement and learning best practices and valuable skills for today's workplace.

Bringing together leaders from around the world to discuss the future workplace and innovation, the Digital Collaboration Summit will feature sessions from an experienced lineup of contributors including: Jeremy White, Executive Editor of WIRED Magazine, Gary Kayye, Director and Co-Founder of the rAVe Agency, Chris O'Malley, Director, Retail Marketing at Intel Corporation, Corey Summers, Author and Co-Founder of Enableocity, and Vegard Hammer, Chief Technology Officer of Huddly, as well as Alan Greenberg and Dan Root - Senior Analysts at Wainhouse Research. Sessions will cover topics vital to the evolving workplace including collaborative technology, AI, remote selling, corporate training, and more. The event platform also allows for networking opportunities and on-demand engagement (including live chat and video conferencing) with virtual booths and resources.

In addition to the global lineup of speakers, the Global Collaboration Summit will feature hands-on sessions allowing attendees to experience the latest innovations to support teams and leaders facing a post-pandemic workplace. As part of these sessions, SMART Technologies will show a preview of its upcoming latest business collaboration software, SMART TeamWorks™, providing greater integration, flexibility and time savings for teams.

SMART TeamWorks software helps empower teams to contribute, collaborate across places and time zones, and attain better productivity. It supports more effective meetings and content sharing by allowing for simultaneous interactions between colleagues and works in conjunction with any web-based conferencing - including Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

The latest edition of SMART TeamWorks enhances existing functionality to provide even better integration and allows for options like digital whiteboarding, screen and content sharing, and one-touch meeting launch to be even easier and more accessible for teams.

The preview at the Digital Collaboration Summit adds to SMART TeamWork's existing capabilities, which include:

Digital whiteboarding workspaces that lets teams interact dynamically with images, PDFs, Microsoft Office® files, websites and videos

Options for participants to easily collaborate by contributing to the connected whiteboard from their device, regardless of where they are

One-tap option to seamlessly launch meetings

Ease of recapping a meeting and sending notes by email or saving them to an attached display. Meeting notes can also be saved to a server allowing teams to revisit and pick up where they left off in a previous meeting or brainstorming session

Wirelessly screen share up to 8 devices to a display to showcase multimedia content

"The lineup of sessions, speakers, and research available at the first Digital Collaboration Summit is really valuable for executives, teams, and public sector leaders," said Nicholas Svensson, SMART Technologies CEO. "As a CEO myself, I have taken the opportunity to work with our executive team on the most relevant issues and topics that will be featured predominantly at the event. We hope this global summit helps to provide an important foundation for getting back to a post-pandemic workplace and supporting businesses in transformation that is ever present."

The global Digital Collaboration Summit will take place from May 12 – 13, 2021. Participants can register to participate virtually here (https://smarttech.com/digitalcollaborationsummit). Most sessions will be available on-demand to those registered for the summit.

About SMART Technologies Inc.

SMART is a world leader in education technology; a consistent innovator for over 30 years, SMART is the inventor of the SMART Board® and the developer of SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software and part of SMART Learning Suite software. With their full range of interconnected displays, software, and accessories used by millions in education and business, SMART helps students, educators, and teams around the world connect in better ways.

