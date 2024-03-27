Smart Turf Expands Reach with Two New Distribution Hubs in Kent, WA and Salt Lake City, UT

KENT, Wash., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Turf, a leading provider of high-quality artificial grass solutions, is excited to announce the opening of two new distribution hubs to better serve customers in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West regions. With the launch of these strategically located hubs, Smart Turf aims to enhance accessibility, reduce delivery times, and provide prompt service to homeowners, contractors, and landscapers.

Artificial Grass rolls set up for distribution.

Beginning April 1, 2024, the new distribution hub in Kent, WA, will cater to customers across Washington and Portland, OR, while the Salt Lake City, UT, location will service all of Utah and parts of Idaho and Wyoming. This expansion allows Smart Turf to efficiently meet the increasing demand for artificial grass products in these areas, offering both pick-up and prompt delivery options for added convenience.

"Smart Turf is committed to providing exceptional service and products to our customers," said Duane Jensen, President of Smart Turf. "The launch of these distribution hubs underscores our dedication to meeting the needs of homeowners, contractors, and landscapers in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West regions."

With the new distribution hubs, Smart Turf aims to streamline operations, reduce shipping costs, and expedite deliveries, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience. By strategically locating the hubs in Kent, WA, and Salt Lake City, UT, Smart Turf ensures efficient distribution to surrounding areas, supporting the growing popularity of artificial grass in these regions.

"We recognize the increasing popularity of artificial grass in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West," said Duane Jensen, President of Smart Turf. "Our goal is to make Smart Turf products more accessible and convenient for our customers, whether they're homeowners looking to enhance their landscapes or contractors seeking premium materials for their projects."

To learn more about Smart Turf's new distribution hubs and how they benefit customers in Kent, WA, and Salt Lake City, UT, please visit the company's blog posts:

For inquiries, product information, or to place orders, visit Smart Turf's website at www.smartturf.com or contact the company directly at 800-804-2277.

About Smart Turf:

Smart Turf is a leading provider of artificial grass solutions, offering premium products for residential and commercial applications. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Smart Turf delivers durable, low-maintenance solutions that enhance outdoor spaces and lifestyles. For more information, visit www.smartturf.com.

