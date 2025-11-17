"Smart Watering Made Easy"-- ALLUONE's IoT-Driven 'Watering Garden' Redefines Plant Care

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the popularity of houseplants continues to rise, smart gardens that integrate IoT technology into plant care are emerging as a new trend. ALLUONE Co., Ltd. has unveiled its IoT-powered home smart garden, "Watering Garden," an innovative product designed to reduce the hassle of plant maintenance while improving efficiency.

Watering Garden is an IoT-based smart garden equipped with real-time environmental sensors and an automatic watering system that optimizes plant growth conditions. Through a smartphone app, users can easily control watering, lighting, and humidity levels, while the device automatically detects environmental changes and adjusts settings to maintain ideal conditions for the plants.

ALLUONE continues to strengthen its technological leadership in the smart garden industry by showcasing the latest innovations at the annual KINTEX Exhibition. The new home-use model enables efficient and enjoyable gardening even in urban environments, offering busy modern individuals a refreshing and relaxing lifestyle experience.

The company stated, "We plan to expand our product lineup with more advanced smart features, aiming to provide a smarter and more sustainable lifestyle to a wider range of consumers."

SOURCE ALLUONE