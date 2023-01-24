Smartaira Expands East with the Acquisition of Direct Plus, LLC

Smartaira's national footprint grows through acquisition, partnership, and strategic organic investment

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartaira, a leader in community-wide Managed Wi-Fi innovation for multifamily properties, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Florida-based multifamily internet service provider Direct Plus, LLC ("Direct Plus"). The transaction expands Smartaira's footprint on the east coast and significantly increases its bulk internet and entertainment subscription base in the MDU market. Direct Plus is Smartaira's third acquisition in the last 14 months.

In conjunction with the transaction, Smartaira signed a service agreement with MasTec Advanced Technologies, one of the nation's premier "last-mile" installation and fulfillment services providers, to maintain a consistent resident experience for Direct Plus customers. The MasTec technicians that Direct Plus customers are familiar with will continue to install and service their Internet and DIRECTV solutions. The new agreement also allows Smartaira to engage the MasTec team nationally, adding depth to its strong bench of in-market technical resources.

"Smartaira is thrilled to have Direct Plus customers and associates join us in providing the best multifamily Internet and DIRECTV experience in the country," said Dan Terheggen, CEO of Smartaira. "We are also proud of our new association with MasTec, which expands Smartaira's nationwide service delivery footprint. Together we'll provide phenomenal account management, customer support, installation, and technical services to our clients, communities, and customers wherever they have the need."

"Direct Plus is excited to join forces with Smartaira, one of the country's most advanced Internet Service Providers and DIRECTV Preferred Dealers," said Tony Bello, President and CEO of Direct Plus. "The Direct Plus 'gold standard' of customer support will continue and improve with Smartaira's dedicated team of US-based professionals. For 17 years, we've competed against the largest companies on the planet to deliver multifamily Internet and DIRECTV, and we know this success will continue with Smartaira."

SDC Capital Partners, LLC ("SDC"), a global digital infrastructure investment firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management and Smartaira's largest investor, provided capital for the acquisition. "SDC is happy to support Smartaira's continued expansion through the acquisition of Direct Plus," said Clinton Karcher, partner at SDC. "Smartaira is delivering state-of-the-art Managed Wi-Fi solutions for its customers, and we're excited to expand those service capabilities into new markets on the east coast."

"The Direct Plus 'white glove' tradition of service will continue and improve with Smartaira's resources and innovative multifamily technology solutions," said Jose R. Mas, CEO of MasTec, Inc. "MasTec", a Fortune 500 company, has been an integral part of Direct Plus' success since 2005 by installing and servicing thousands of multifamily units. We look forward to continuing to work with Smartaira to provide exceptional service in the MDU market."

Smartaira has also been growing organically on the east coast with the addition of Stephen Layne, regional vice president of business development (VA); Rowdy Smith, director of business development (NH); and Ron Randall, director of national field service (NC). "The industry experience, relationships, and respect that these three veterans bring Smartaira are tremendous," said Robert Benton, Smartaira's Chief Marketing Officer. "When you combine the foundation provided by Direct Plus and MasTec with the business development team's energy, expertise, and opportunity—Smartaira is officially on the map in the east."

About Smartaira

Consolidated Smart Systems, LLC (dba "Smartaira") is a national, independent internet service provider specializing in smarter internet and entertainment solutions for property owners and managers. Smartaira's bulk and retail broadband solutions focus on maximizing resident satisfaction and increasing property values for owners. Smartaira believes that innovation, premium support, and industry expertise create hassle-free amenities for property owners and managers, which drive net operating income and portfolio value. For smarter internet and entertainment solutions, visit www.smartaira.com.

