SmartBug Media® Aligns Sales and Marketing With Its Comprehensive Approach to Event Management

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — HubSpot's largest, deepest and most decorated Elite partner in the world and the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle — today announced it has expanded its event management solution to better align with sales and marketing. Using HubSpot configurations to generate leads and ROI, the comprehensive offering addresses planning, design, promotion, tracking and partnerships for B2B companies.

"With our accredited team of HubSpot configuration and marketing experts, SmartBug® takes event management to the next level, supporting the generation of sales-qualified leads and boosting ROI for our clients," Jen Spencer, SmartBug CEO U.S., said. "As the most decorated HubSpot Elite partner, we've built a reputation for our expertise in supporting clients across the full customer lifecycle, and we're excited to continue the legacy through our comprehensive event management solution as we utilize HubSpot integrations through the entire process."

Offering a revenue operations approach to event management, SmartBug focuses on the customer lifecycle journey to bring measurable ROI. Leveraging the full power of HubSpot's fully integrated CRM, SmartBug's accredited HubSpot and marketing experts will manage all event details, design and promotion.

Throughout the management process, the team supports all areas of management, including the event strategy, management of budget and vendors, and post-event campaigns. SmartBug also brings brands to life with the development of cohesive collateral with custom graphics, banners and booth displays that elevate brand recognition and prompt in-person conversations.

In addition to design, SmartBug's experts handle all aspects of promotion, including creating conversion paths, social media posts, emails, lead nurtures and sequences to create buzz months in advance of the big event and capitalize on connections made post-event.

From initial discovery through final execution, utilizing HubSpot's integrated CRM, SmartBug will measure the impact of events through data, reports and workflows to capitalize on wins and ensure future success in the event management space.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle. From marketing to sales, revenue operations to customer success and e-commerce to integration, SmartBug® combines sound strategies and technology with top talent to de-risk the future and set a course for continued success.

As a two-time HubSpot North American Partner of the Year, SmartBug is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners. SmartBug is also a Google Premier Partner and an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

