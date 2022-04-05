SmartBug Media® Earns Coveted Klaviyo Master Elite Partner Designation

E-commerce companies can trust SmartBug to provide the highest-quality retention marketing services in the world. Tweet this

"As a Klaviyo Elite partner, e-commerce companies can trust SmartBug to provide the highest-quality retention marketing services in the world that not only surpass industry benchmarks but turn customers into loyal fans," SmartBug's Director of Growth, E-Commerce, Ryan O'Connor, said. "To reach this designation, we needed to get results for our clients above industry benchmarks to ensure their email and SMS marketing were best among our competitors."

The designation also emphasizes the agency's breadth of knowledge and ability to partner with clients across the full range of inbound marketing services. SmartBug's Intelligent Inbound for e-commerce marketing solutions are built around the client's B2C business to fuel their growth engines and produce the best outcomes, supporting clients that sell directly to consumers on popular e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Amazon and Magento.

"As a 2021 Hubspot Partner of the Year, receiving a higher designation through another top CRM partner like Klaviyo demonstrates SmartBug's dedication to offering the best marketing solutions in the world, with not only multiple technology platforms but multiple marketing services," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "With this new designation, customers will be able to recognize our capabilities and potentially work with us as a one-stop shop."

In order to become an Elite partner, organizations must meet the following criteria:

Surpass e-commerce industry benchmarks.

Have a proven track record of providing consistent, high-quality service and results to e-commerce companies.

Show mastery of list growth, email marketing, SMS marketing and B2C consumer psychology.

Show close alignment with Klaviyo's goals and its ecosystem.

"SmartBug Media started off as a Klaviyo stand-alone agency in 2018, and since then has grown to be one of Klaviyo's top partners," said Klaviyo's Manager, Strategic Agency Partnerships Stephanie Flynn. "Their tremendous growth over the past five years is a true testament to the work they do, the value they bring their clients and their strong desire to always be better. Year after year, they've proved themselves to be true Klaviyo experts. This has not gone unnoticed by all who have the honor to work with them. It was a no-brainer to award them with the Elite tier, and we are so excited to see the continued growth to come!'

SmartBug's Klaviyo designation follows the recent announcements that it was also named a 2021 HubSpot Partner of the Year. The agency has also been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list for five years in a row and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list for three consecutive years.



ABOUT KLAVIYO

Klaviyo is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine customer data with more than 250 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy — no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative brands including Unilever, Living Proof, Citizen Watches and more than 90K other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage and retain customers — and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting both B2B and B2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through digital content, design and web development. As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as a Master Elite partner of Klaviyo.

Founded in 2008 as one of the few fully remote agencies, SmartBug is an innovator and trusted authority on creating life-work harmony for its 180-plus employees spread across 35 states and five countries. The company that implemented quarterly Certification Days to foster continuous learning and career development has won two Great Place to Work® and 26 Comparably awards. It has also been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list three years in a row. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. Its services include inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

SOURCE SmartBug Media