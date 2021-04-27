SmartBug Media® Joins Adobe Solution Partner Program, Expanding Intelligent Inbound® To Adobe Marketo Engage Customers

"Rapidly growing organizations need our services and seek out our award-winning marketing strategy and tactical execution," said SmartBug Chief Revenue Officer Jen Spencer. "We've built a reputation for our vibrant inbound practice area through unmatched customer results, satisfaction, and industry awards. Adobe Marketo Engage customers are drawn to us for our different and unique approach that offers a cohesive experience, providing a wide array of marketing and related services under one umbrella, which eliminates the need for growth-minded companies to outsource to multiple vendors."

SmartBug's collaboration with Adobe helps Adobe Marketo Engage clients optimize and accelerate their investment, enabling them to save time and grow revenue with Intelligent Inbound marketing strategies and execution tailored specifically for Adobe Marketo Engage. SmartBug's services are designed for organizations that are looking for more qualified leads, higher conversion rates, trusted reporting, and increased ROI and revenue.

"With customer expectations higher than ever before, a data-driven approach is critical to creating customer experiences that drive impact," said Adobe's Head of Solution Partner Programs Adam Egbert. "A focus on data and flexibility is essential for businesses to thrive in this new environment, and we're excited to have SmartBug join the Adobe Solution Partner Program to help Adobe Marketo Engage customers increase leads and grow their businesses."

About the Adobe Solution Partner Program

Developed by Adobe , a global leader in digital customer experience management, the Adobe Solution Partner Program is a program used to verify that Adobe's partners have high skills and profound knowledge to successfully help enterprise-level companies, who have bought the different solutions that Adobe offers, in their implementations. Adobe has created five partnership levels to classify professional partners according to their sphere and needs: Community Partner, Bronze Partner, Silver Partner, Gold Partner, Platinum Partner.

About SmartBug Media®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list twice and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 650 marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

