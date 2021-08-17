SmartBug Media® Named to Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Year in a Row

SmartBug Media shows consistency and sustained growth, achieved by few companies, with 5th consecutive Inc. 5000 ranking Tweet this

SmartBug's ongoing commitment to providing its employees with challenging careers along with the flexibility to spend more quality time with their families and make lifelong memories forms the cornerstone of its game-changing business model . Founded in 2008 as one of the country's few fully remote marketing agencies, SmartBug already had strong remote processes and best practices in place by 2020, making it a resilient and trusted authority and advisor to other companies navigating the challenges brought on by the global pandemic.

In addition to its remote work business model, SmartBug's commitment to professional development and high standards for creating best-in-class client work have contributed to its rapid growth, earning it an impressive list of accolades over the years. In addition to being HubSpot's highest-rated partner in the world, one of a small group of HubSpot Elite partners worldwide and HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug was also recently named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list for the second consecutive year.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses. According to the publication, not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. The 5,000 companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."

This annual ranking, recognizing companies with the most proven track records, placed SmartBug at No. 2,638 in the nation alongside notable alumni such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia and Oracle. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads; increasing brand awareness; and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing list twice and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

For SmartBug Media inquiries, contact:

Jennifer Tolkachev

SmartBug Media

949-236-6448 x865

jtolkachev@smartbugmedia.com

SOURCE SmartBug Media

Related Links

www.smartbugmedia.com

