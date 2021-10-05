SmartBug Media® Named to the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies List for Third Year in a Row

The SmartBug Media team works hard to exceed clients' expectations and help them achieve their revenue and growth goals. Tweet this

To be eligible for Adweek's Fastest Growing list, agencies that had at least $250,000 in revenue in 2018 provided three years of earned revenue, from 2018 to 2020. Participating agencies were required to certify the accuracy of their reported revenue figures, and Adweek performed additional auditing to determine the accuracy of the submissions.

In addition to publishing its list, Adweek's editorial team described the struggles of running an agency during the Covid-19 lockdowns , as "agencies scrambled to figure out ways to stay afloat during one of the most disruptive periods in advertising." Analyzing how some agencies rose to the challenge and enjoyed profitability, Adweek celebrated how "many bright minds devised solutions that withstood the tough new tests of the pandemic while adapting to new ways of working and doing business. ... Those who were able to pivot quickly were able to grow."

SmartBug credits its success and sustained growth to its innovative business model , practices and company culture . Founded in 2008 as one of the country's few fully remote marketing agencies, SmartBug already had strong remote processes and best practices in place by 2020, making it a resilient and trusted authority and advisor to other companies navigating the challenges brought on by the global pandemic. In addition, the company's recurring revenue business model, high standards for creating best-in-class client work and commitment to professional development have contributed to its rapid growth, earning it an impressive list of accolades over the years.

SmartBug's recognition by Adweek follows the recent announcement that it was also named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America for the fifth year in a row. Additionally, SmartBug has earned hundreds of Marcom Awards and 23 Comparably awards since 2018.

