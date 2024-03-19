SmartCardia Strengthens U.S. Board With Addition of Veteran Cardiac Device Leader Ken Nelson

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCardia, which recently received FDA clearance for its 7-lead real-time ECG monitoring patch and cloud platform, announced today the addition Ken Nelson to its U.S. Board of Directors to help advise the company on commercialization and overall strategy.

Ken Nelson

SmartCardia CEO, Srini Murali, noted "Ken has deep experience in the cardiac monitoring industry and an impressive track record. Over the course of his career, Ken built the commercial teams and successfully launched disruptive patch monitoring products for three of the leading players in cardiac digital health and remote patient monitoring: iRhythm, BioTelemetry and Bardy Diagnostics. He has worked with SmartCardia over the past year, and I am excited that he has now joined our team."

This addition to the SmartCardia team comes on top of the recent news that Dr. Jag Singh, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the former Clinical Director of the Cardiology Division and the Roman W. DeSanctis Endowed Chair in Cardiology at Mass General Hospital, has been named SmartCardia's Principal Medical Advisor.

"SmartCardia is disrupting the cardiac Digital Health and Remote Patient Monitoring space once again, with an AI enabled, 7-Lead ECG real-time cardiac monitoring system that has been launched commercially in several countries in Europe and India and is expanding globally in 2024. I am excited to be a part of this highly innovative company," noted Ken Nelson.

Ken comes with an impressive track record of success and is a leading global expert in the industry. He currently serves as partner in the Medtech Advantage Fund, which has an exclusive partnership with Medtech Innovator the largest MedTech and Digital Health startup accelerator globally, as well as being on the Health Tech Innovation Business Advisory Board for the American Heart Association. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Board for CardiaCare, and is an active board member for HeartX, HeartBeam, Happitech, and a handful of other disruptive cardiac Digital Health and MedTech startups. Prior to all of this, he held a variety of roles in Finance, Sales and Sales Leadership at Guidant and then Boston Scientific post the acquisition of Guidant in their Cardiac Rhythm Management Division.

About SmartCardia:

SmartCardia is a leading provider of an integrated cloud platform and patch for cardiac and remote patient monitoring. Integrating accurate ECG and vital sign data with clinician cloud SaaS platform enables SmartCardia to provide actionable insights into patients' health. The solution provides excellent clinical, operational, and financial benefits to hospitals and patients globally.

SOURCE SmartCardia