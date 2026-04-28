Smartcat Unveils AI-Powered Course Creation and Translation Workflows for Real-Time Market Adaptation at Learning Technologies London 2026

New Multi-Agent Systems Enable Enterprise L&D Teams to Continuously Scale and Adapt Global Learning Content as Markets Shift

LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartcat, the leading enterprise AI platform for global content, today unveiled new Multi-Agent Systems for course creation and translation at Learning Technologies London 2026. The new capabilities enable enterprise L&D teams to create, translate, and continuously update global learning content up to 10x faster than traditional workflows — closing the adaptation gap that delays training rollouts and increases compliance risk.

The launch comes as recent Smartcat research indicates that 75% of L&D teams report at least a 25% year-over-year increase in content demand, and 50% cite regulatory compliance velocity as the most common complexity driver in scaling content.

This complexity is fueled by unprecedented pressure from local volatility. Shifting policies, regulations, data privacy laws, and market access rules by geography now demand continuous content updates across all languages faster than traditional or agency-led workflows can deliver.

"Traditional L&D workflows force teams to choose between relevance and reliability: continuously update content to reflect market changes and risk errors across languages, or maintain quality and let the content fall behind," said Sherali Karimov, Chief Technology Officer at Smartcat. "Our AI Agents eliminate that tradeoff. L&D teams can now make changes in real time, in every language the business demands—all without introducing risk."

Solutions on Display at Stand L05

Smartcat is demonstrating a comprehensive suite of AI-powered capabilities designed to keep enterprise global L&D content continuously up-to-date:

End-to-End Course Creation and Translation

Video, images, interactions, PDFs, and attachments are all translated within a single unified workflow—eliminating the need for multiple tools or manual cleanup. Powered by Smartcat's Customer Intelligence Fabric, Smartcat's agents learn from experts' corrections and apply that knowledge to every future project, so quality continuously improves instead of resetting.

SCORM Translation — An Industry First

Smartcat is the only AI platform that translates entire SCORM packages. This is the industry's first AI workflow that translates an entire learning experience, including interactions, multimedia, and attachments.

Continuous Updates with Delta Detection

Automatically detects source edits and updates all global versions. Only the modified segments are retranslated, ensuring consistency while dramatically reducing time and cost.

Engage with Smartcat at Learning Tech London

Experience live demonstrations of AI-powered course creation and translation workflows. See how AI Agents collaborate with human experts to deliver compliant, localized training at the speed of change. Smartcat experts will also lead two high-impact sessions:

"Keeping Up Is Over: How L&D Teams Win in an Age of Constant Change"

Theatre 11 | April 29, 12:30-13:00 + April 30 10:15-10:45

"Working Alongside Smartcat AI to Scale Global Training Without Risk"

Bitesize Learning Zone 2 | April 30 | 12:45-13:00

Register to meet the team: smartcat.com/events/learning-tech-london

About Smartcat

Smartcat is the leading enterprise AI platform for multilingual content and real-time market adaptation. Global enterprises use Smartcat to orchestrate AI agents and human experts across communications, content, and compliance workflows, continuously adapting to policy, access, and product change. The platform transforms content in any format into any language, from documents and videos to complex websites and software, enabling enterprises to operate globally at scale. Twenty-five percent of the Fortune 1000 trust Smartcat to communicate their ideas and innovations worldwide.

Media Contact:

Smartcat Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Smartcat