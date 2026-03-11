Smartcat Unveils New Research on the Operating Models Behind High-ROI AI in Global Enterprise Teams

BOSTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartcat, the leading content and language AI platform for real-time market adaptation, released its flagship research report, The 2026 State of Global Enterprise Growth, on how enterprise teams are scaling AI ROI across global content operations.

Market expansion remains a key priority for Enterprises, and Smartcat's research indicates that the defining challenge for global enterprises in 2026 is the ability to reach customers and employees with speed, cultural relevance, and governance, as operational complexity rises across markets and channels.

Participants included enterprise leaders and practitioners accountable for global workforce enablement, brand growth, and revenue generation. According to the research, 98% of surveyed enterprises report a significant increase in content demands over the last year. Key drivers of this strain include rising expectations for culturally adapted content, expanding omnichannel content volume, and frequent compliance updates requiring immediate, accurate, and governed changes.

The research highlights a significant performance gap between teams reporting the strongest AI outcomes and the broader market. Content teams with the highest AI ROI are nearly seven times more likely to have achieved significantly faster localization workflows compared to their peers. Rather than using AI for isolated tasks, these teams are more likely to embed AI within connected workflows between content creation, review, localization, and maintenance.

Teams reporting stronger AI ROI are distinguished by three operating transformations: more unified workflow orchestration across content creation, review, and regional distribution to reduce manual handoffs; structured AI training that enables deeper process-level automation; and more proactive governance that integrates security and regulatory checks into workflows to maintain speed and compliance.

To help organizations respond to rising content demand and operational complexity in 2026, the report introduces a stage-based framework to assess AI maturity and prioritize investments in technology, training, and governance to improve AI ROI and scale global operations more effectively. The framework provides a practical path for organizations looking to overcome common barriers to successful AI implementation.

"Enterprise teams are under pressure to produce more content across more channels, markets, and regulatory environments, and that pressure exposes the limits of task-level automation," said Falk Gottlob, Chief Product Officer at Smartcat. "Our research shows that higher AI ROI comes from designing workflows that connect people, AI, and governance from the start. The organizations translating AI investment into operational impact are the ones putting clear process, training, and oversight in place, not just adding tools."

To download The 2026 State of Global Enterprise Growth and explore the full findings, visit https://www.smartcat.com/global-growth-report-2026/?utm_campaign=2026_global_report&utm_source=PR.

About Smartcat

Smartcat is the leading enterprise content and language AI platform for real-time market adaptation. Global enterprises use Smartcat's multi-agent workflows for communications, content, and compliance—continuously adapting to policy, access, and product change. The platform transforms content in any format into any language, from documents and videos to complex websites and software, enabling enterprises to operate globally at scale. Twenty-five percent of the Fortune 1000 trust Smartcat to communicate their ideas and innovations worldwide.

Media Contact:

Aspen Montoya

Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Smartcat