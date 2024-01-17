SmartDry System Utilizes Secure AI Technology to Optimize Spray Drying

Designed to remove variability in spray drying production with predictive control features

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new SmartDry™ System, released by SPX FLOW's Anhydro® brand, uses the latest technology to provide spray drying systems with accurate and precise control in productions that can be highly variable and fluctuate due to environmental conditions. This "Plug-and-Produce" system utilizes automation to help companies save costs and optimize production immediately.

The wide variety of applications that use spray dyers, including the dairy, food, beverage and chemical sectors, require strict hygiene and compliance regulations — meaning consistency is paramount. The SmartDry system adjusts spray dry settings automatically to maintain production requirements.

Benefits of the Anhydro SmartDry system include:

Better consistency and control over product quality: The SmartDry system reduces variability due to environmental impacts by automatically adjusting based on conditions at that time. Customers can fully maximize their plant capacity through better data and increased runtimes between cleaning-in-place due to reduced fouling, thus providing superior powder quality.

Reduced energy consumption and better predictive maintenance strategy: The system provides additional insight and data into operations and can enable companies to plan ahead. Additionally, the overall consumption is optimized by only using the energy needed based on the current conditions.

A data system that's simple to get up and running: Companies can implement the SmartDry solution — from setup to production mode — in a matter of days. All customer data stays confidential and is not shared externally.

Michael Christensen, Global Technical Sales Director Dry Evaporation & Market Manager Ingredient: "SmartDry gives companies the flexibility to adjust recipes with the confidence their information will remain secure. We're excited to share this cutting-edge technology with our customers, knowing it will make their operations more effective and efficient while saving time and money."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com. 

