Smarter Systems: ANCO Leverages Waukesha Cherry-Burrell Votator SSHE Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW's Waukesha Cherry-Burrell (WCB) brand and ANCO Equipment & Services, a trusted name in rendering and food processing equipment since 1902, are celebrating the seamless integration of SPX FLOW's Votator® II Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger (SSHE) into ANCO's pet food and meat production systems. This innovation enables processors in both food and pet food markets to achieve consistent product quality, reduced downtime and stronger equipment protection.

SPX FLOW and ANCO deliver tailored solutions for pet food and human consumption. From scraped surface heat exchangers to positive displacement pumps, SPX FLOW technology supports ANCO’s commitment to quality, efficiency and minimal downtime for processors of all kinds.

"Waukesha Cherry-Burrell has been a long-term, reliable partner for us," says Thomas Stanforth, President and CEO at ANCO Equipment & Services. "Their Votator SSHE and pumps are integral to our systems, enabling us to deliver the efficiency and consistency that our customers demand."

Automation's Impact:

Without proper system controls, processors face significant risks, from product freezing and mechanical damage to costly downtime and loss of product quality. In fact, twisted shafts and equipment damage have historically resulted from freezing incidents.

The integration of automation and controls changes this. By allowing the system to react dynamically to real-time conditions, ANCO's solutions:

Enhance product consistency through precise, responsive control

Protect critical equipment by predicting potential issues before they occur

Reduce reliance on skilled labor amid shortages, minimizing retraining and human error

Safeguard revenue by preventing shutdowns and ensuring consistent production quality

WCB's positive displacement pumps and scraped surface heat exchangers support applications like pet food slurries, mechanically separated chicken and rendering systems as well.

"The Votator II design includes a special splined shaft for high torque applications and a shaft water heater to mitigate product freezing," says Sydney Heron, Global Product Manager for WCB Scraped Surface Heat Exchangers. "Both of these features contribute to making the Votator II an excellent choice for pet food and meat slurry production."

By combining ANCO's automation expertise with SPX FLOW's proven heat transfer and pumping solutions, this customer success story underscores the companies' shared values of reliable performance.

