Smartfren Telecom and Aviat Establish Strategic Collaboration in Indonesia

Agreement Leverages Unique Capabilities from Each Company to Address Industry Digitalization and Automation in Private Networks Across Indonesia



AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement with PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (IDX: FREN) to deliver high speed, ultra-reliable wireless connectivity, private wireless indoor and outdoor networks, and industry digitalization and automation services to private networks customers across Indonesia.

According to Omdia, by 2027, private LTE and 5G networks combined will have a total market size of $7.4 billion worldwide. This partnership will leverage unique capabilities of both companies to deliver IOT technology, 4G/5G private networks, and ICT solutions to Indonesian private networks and enterprises including hospitals, agriculture, mining, buildings, oil/gas companies, factories, smart cities, and other vertical industries.

The objective of the agreement is to capture this market opportunity by enhancing the competitive positioning, and better serving Indonesian clientele through pre-sales and solution engineering, joint sales and market opportunity development, and integrated customer service and support.

As a result of its recent acquisition of NEC's Wireless Transport Business, Aviat is now the leading wireless transport provider in the Indonesian market and offers a comprehensive portfolio of wireless transport and access solutions, along with local presence throughout the country. Aviat will serve as solutions provider for all equipment and services related to Smartfren's private networks offering.

With approximately 36 million subscribers at the end of 2022, Smartfren is the number four mobile operator in Indonesia and one of the top 10 largest in Southeast Asia.

About Smartfren Telecom

As part of Sinarmas business group, PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk ("Smartfren"/ IDX: FREN) is the only telecommunication service provider in Indonesia that operates fully on 4G network. With nationwide network and more than 43,000 BTS spread in over 285 cities in Indonesia, Smartfren is trusted as the official telco partner for well-known global smartphone brands, and the pioneer of various product innovations in Indonesia such as Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) service and Digital SIM (eSIM).

In addition, Smartfren also provides flexibility of data service experience through various choices of starter packs and data packages for various users such as Smartfren Unlimited Daily and Unlimited Nonstop. Smartfren offers consumers with the best internet communication experience in affordable price, as well as business solutions, digital services, and other innovations that help develop Indonesia for a better future. For more information, visit https://www.smartfren.com/

About Aviat Networks

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Stuart Little, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Fredrickson, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.